Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service

The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so

By Rachel DeSantis
and
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

Published on January 17, 2023 06:15 PM

Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York.

The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service.

"Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors," her attorney said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York."

Cardi (real name Belcalis Almánzar) pleaded guilty in September to two misdemeanor charges that came in connection with the 2018 fight. At the time, the star accepted a plea deal that handed her a three-year order of protection from the women involved in the scuffle, plus 15 days of community service.

Her deadline was Tuesday, but she has so far completed zero hours, a spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney confirmed to PEOPLE.

Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time.
Cardi B. Adam Gray-Pool/Getty

In September, Cardi had 10 charges dismissed, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," she said at the time in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans."

The incident in question took place in August 2018, when the Grammy-winning star allegedly ordered an attack on two female bartenders at Angel's Strip Club because she believed her husband, the rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them, according to The New York Times and TMZ.

Cardi B departs Queens Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time.
Cardi B. David Dee Delgado/Getty

Sources close to Cardi previously denied that she was involved in the attack, according to TMZ. While the bartenders were reportedly injured during the brawl, both women declined to receive medical treatment.

The star was arrested in October 2018 after surrendering to police.

