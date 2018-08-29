Cardi B Apologizes to Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter for Coretta Scott King Skit

Cardi B has apologized to the family of Martin Luther King Jr. after portraying his wife Coretta Scott King in a skit called “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.”

In the controversial parody video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper joked about King’s contributions to the civil rights movement while the other actors, who played the wives of Malcolm X and Jesse Jackson, referenced King’s alleged infidelity.

The skit, which surfaced on the same day as the 55th anniversary of King’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, is part of Wild ‘N Out’s Rip Michaels new show, Off the Rip.

Kings’ youngest child Bernice took offense to Cardi B’s parody, revealing that the rapper contacted her to discuss the skit.

“Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ,” Bernice tweeted. “I look forward to talking with you soon.”

Cardi B, who has yet to publicly address the skit, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, creator Michaels defended Cardi B, taking full responsibility for the jokes.

Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King AFP/Getty

“The views expressed on Off The Rip are of mine. & not @iamcardib In no know [sic] way it was it 2 defame your family’s legacy,” Michaels tweeted at Bernice following her message to Cardi B.

He recently opened up about Cardi B and their work together during an interview with Page Six.

“You’re going to see Cardi B in a whole new light,” Michaels said in reference to Cardi B’s different roles on his show.