"I believe that I'm strong, but it's just too much sometimes," Cardi B wrote. "I can't thank my fans enough for lifting me up"

Cardi B Announces New Single 'Up' and Thanks Fans 'That Genuinely Support Me': 'I'm Human'

Things are looking up for Cardi B.

On Monday, the star, 28, announced that her new single "Up" is set to be released on Friday. "LETS GOOOOOO!" she captioned an Instagram photo of the track's cover art. Fellow star Kelly Rowland was among those to like the snap. Soon after, Cardi shared a second Instagram clip showing off her revealing, pink pasties getup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Twitter, the Grammy-winner expressed gratitude for her longtime music listeners, writing that their presence has been a source of comfort throughout her trying times. "I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me," she began, before opening up about her emotional state.

"I been preparing for this week for over a month," Cardi wrote. "Unfortunately, I'm not feeling how I wanted to feel today. I'm very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me."

In a second tweet, Cardi went on, "I'm human and I believe that I'm strong, but it's just too much sometimes. I can't thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much."

Though it is unclear what Cardi B has been dealing with in her personal life, many social media users rallied with the star, writing that they love her and her music.

Last week, the hitmaker (née Belcalis Almanzar) expressed her frustration with covering the cost of frequent COVID-19 testing for herself and her team multiple times per week.

Image zoom Cardi B | Credit: Julien Hekimian/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"Every time we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "It's necessary because if you in my space and you get COVID, I can get sued ... If I do a commercial and I get COVID, the company can get sued."

Just two days before, Cardi revealed that she was in an uphill battle with acne, having tried countless products to no avail. "I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don't think these products are working," she tweeted.