"Yoooo like I'm famous famous," Cardi B wrote on Twitter in response to Penn Badgley referencing her in an interview

Cardi B and Penn Badgley Have a Hilarious Fangirl Interaction on Twitter: 'He Knows Me'

Even Cardi B lets her inner fangirl out from time to time.

On Sunday, the rapper quote-retweeted a video of Penn Badgley from a fan at Netflix's In Conversation with YOU event, where he revealed that he appreciates Cardi B's "authentic relationship" with social media — and she responded in disbelief.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous," the "WAP" rapper, 29, wrote.

In the video, Badgley, 34, discussed the negative ways in which his You character, Joe Goldberg, uses social media — and said that he isn't as social savvy in real life.

"I think Joe reveals the unsettling logic that actually a lot of us are following in the worst way socially. But I think in the best way, it is a tool and there's nothing inherently wrong with that tool at all," Badgley said, later adding: "When I try to do something on social media, it's pathetic."

He continued, "I really appreciate people who have this totally second-nature relationship to it, because that's when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more. Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship."

"To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much," he said.

On Monday, the Gossip Girl alum quote-retweeted Cardi B's response, and wrote "I-" — indicting his shock to her hilarious reaction.

On Wednesday, the interaction continued as Cardi B tagged Badgley in a video on Twitter of a little boy who gets up close to the camera and asks, "Is that you? Is that me?" He adds, "No that's not!"

She also changed her profile picture on the social media account to a photo of Badgley's character from You. Badgley followed suit and changed his to a picture of the rapper.

The rapper celebrated her 29th birthday last week and revealed that Offset, her husband with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 7-week-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed — had purchased a mansion in honor of her recent birthday.

She then shared a virtual tour on Instagram and captioned it "My love."

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she continued. "Well, I was wrong 🥳."

cardi b paris Cardi B | Credit: Getty

Cardi B welcomed her second child in September and denied rumors earlier this month that she had plastic surgery after his birth.

After making her post-baby red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week, she addressed the speculation on her Instagram Story.

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," she said. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?' "

She also emphasized that plastic surgery wasn't even possible after her "crazy ass delivery."