Cardi B and Offset Show Fans Their 'Huge' New Atlanta Mansion with Christmas Eve Tour

Cardi B and her husband Offset have purchased their dream home just in time for Christmas!

On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, gave their Instagram followers a tour of their new lavish Atlanta mansion via a plethora of Instagram videos.

“Closing time,” Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside the first video, which shows her and the Migos rapper outside of their new compound.

“@Offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious. It has been a roller coaster! Houses that @Offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on and a couple houses that I liked @Offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!”

In the clip, Cardi and Offset share a sweet hug before welcoming viewers inside.

“Let me show them the angels. Look how huge it is,” Cardi says, panning the camera to show her lavish wrought iron staircase, her massive living room — which features breathtakingly high ceilings — and long modern marble hallway.

“I’m not going to cry, I’m not going to cry,” Cardi says as she takes fans into the kitchen, which features two islands and a pantry large enough to fit a king size bed.

RELATED: Cardi B Spends $80,000 on Diamonds for Baby Kulture: ‘If I’m Iced Out My Daughter Gotta Be Too’

Next, Cardi shows off her and Offset’s master bedroom, which boasts stunning columns and two walk in closets that are separated by their own hallway.

Cardi then takes fans into her bathroom, showing off a clawfoot tub and a marble his and hers sink.

In a different video, Cardi and Offset then show viewers the other side of their mansion, highlighting their new library and office space.

“This is where the kids need to have time out,” Cardi jokes in the clip.

Next, Cardi and Offset show off the basement, which Offset says he’ll convert into a “man cave” and Cardi won’t be allowed.

However, Cardi reveals she plans on turning one of the rooms in the basement into a “beauty room.”

The basement is equipped with a full bar and a wine cellar.

“We’re going to start drinking wine, baby!” Cardi belts out.

Offset then takes over the tour to show off the garage, which he dubbed his “playground.”

In the clip, the realtor explains Offset can fit about “7 to 8 cars.”

Lastly, Cardi shows off the backyard of the house, which features a massive pool.

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Francis Specker/Getty Images

Cardi also shared videos of her Christmas morning on Wednesday, which shows Offset dancing in a Santa Claus outfit.

“Mood,” she wrote alongside the clip.

In addition to treating herself to a new mansion, Cardi also spread the holiday cheer with others.

RELATED: From Regula, Degula to Super Stardom: A Timeline of Cardi B’s Meteoric Rise to Fame

On Friday, the rapper was spotted at a local Miami, Florida, Target on Friday, where TMZ reported she stocked up on thousands of dollars in gifts for children — everything from dollhouses to sports sets and more. The holiday haul — reportedly valued at $5,000 — was then loaded into a rented moving truck before heading off to be delivered to lucky recipients.

A rep for Cardi didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the “Press” singer’s past generosity is well-documented. Last year, the rapper visited the Gravesend neighborhood in Brooklyn to donate free winter coats to families in need. Although she was raised in the Bronx, Brooklyn has special meaning for Cardi — it’s where she shot her videos for “Red Barz” and “Pull Up on Me.”