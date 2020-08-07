Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Sexy 'WAP' Music Video Includes a Kylie Jenner Cameo

Note: Some language and visuals in the video may be NSFW.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have invited a few famous friends into their funky mansion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, the pair dropped a new collaborative single "WAP," along with a glossy music video, featuring extravagant outfit changes, wild décor, snakes and some big cats. For the video, the hip-hop duo also enlisted several female artists to stun fans in brief cameos — including Kylie Jenner.

Midway through the video, Jenner, who turns 23 on Monday, struts down a zig-zag hallway in a cheetah print getup, including arm-length matching gloves and over-the-knee boots. The beauty mogul mesmerizes the camera as she enters a mysterious room, where Cardi, 27, takes over again, rapping another verse of the steamy song.

Image zoom Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B/ Youtube

Image zoom Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B/Youtube

Image zoom Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B/Youtube

The video also includes eye-catching cameos by Normani —who demonstrates her impeccable dance skills, ending her appearance with a flawless split — Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía and Mulatto.

Sharing her inspiration for the project, Cardi said in a new installment of New Music Daily on Apple Music that she wanted to disprove the misconception that women can't support other women in the industry.

"I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other. ... You know what I'm saying?" Cardi explained. "Every single time I feel like there's a female artist that's coming up ... I always see like little slick comments like, 'Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that.' And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that?"

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Cardi B/Youtube

Image zoom Cardi B/Youtube

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

She continued, "There's a lot of female artists right now and all of them are a little bit different from me. And it's just, I feel like there should be different female artists that everybody could relate to somebody."

"I feel like there should be variety. You know what I'm saying? Because people need somebody to relate to or to gravitate to more. But people be trying to make that beef," the artist said.

Cardi then explained why she cast the chosen women in her video for "WAP," which is her first new song in nine months.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted ... a lot of different people," she said. "And I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.' All the girls right here, there's different things that I like about them. That's why I said about variety."

Image zoom Rosalia Cardi B/ Instagram

Image zoom Normani Cardi B/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Hurt' and 'Traumatized' After Being Shot: 'Black Women Are So Unprotected'

Later in Apple Music conversation, Cardi reflected on her status in the music industry, admitting that she didn't feel initially welcomed by her peers.

"When I first started doing music and everything, my feelings got hurt. A lot of times, because I felt people just kept denying me in my face," she said. "Because my manager at the time, they said ... you have to be more friendly, you got to go out more. And even when I was being friendly to other artists ... I just felt I'm shaking hands with everybody, but nobody want to do a f—ing feature with me. What the hell?"