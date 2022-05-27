“I have a newfound support for the NFL because I can’t believe y’all out here doing this to y’all self," Megan Thee Stallion said in the latest episode of Cardi B's Cardi Tries series

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Learn to Play Football from the LA Chargers on New Cardi Tries Episode

There's some unlikely sports stars in this house: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion!

On a new episode of Cardi's Messenger Watch Together series Cardi Tries, the 29-year-old rapper was joined by her friend and "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to learn how to play football from professional NFL athletes on the Los Angeles Chargers team.

"Alright guys, today I'm going to learn NFL," said the "I Like It" performer at the start of the episode. "Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today."

Cardi then introduced Megan, 27, who she thought "would be the perfect person" to learn the sport with. "I've never played football, but I do know how to catch," quipped the "Body" rapper.

The pair entered the Chargers' practice building in Costa Mesa, California, and Megan joked about her previous experience in a football-adjacent space. "I used to dance for the drill team in high school," she recalled. "I used to be up at 6 o'clock every morning on the football field lookin' at them boys."

Cardi and Megan then met Chargers player Antonio Gates, who informed them of the day's agenda: a 40-yard dash followed by a mix of defense and offense playing lessons. Gates introduced them to the team's equipment manager Kevin Duddy, who suited them up in shoulder pads and had the rappers practice their game faces.

"Trust me, when I give my man this face... He gets scared," Cardi told Gates.

While preparing to run the 40-yard dash, the "Bodak Yellow" musician reminisced on old times when she used to practice her running skills — for a hilarious reason.

"When I used to be in high school, I used to go to a lot of hooky parties," Cardi said. "And the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot, so I had to run a lot."

Later in the clip, they met players Derwin James and Keenan Allen, who taught them a defense practice move: tackling a dummy. "I'm just going to envision I don't like this bitch," said Cardi while getting ready for her attempt.

She and Megan then moved onto offense moves like throwing and catching the football — before showing off their dance skills in a lesson about touchdown celebrations. At one point, the pair instructed James, 25, and Allen, 30, to perform a touchdown dance they choreographed the next time they score during a game.

After the day's learning was done, the rappers reflected on what they'd learned.

"One thing I learned about football is that you really need a really strong teammate, and that's why I got my teammate right here," Cardi says about Megan with a laugh. "We had so much fun, and I feel way more confident about football. [I'd] love my son to be in it."