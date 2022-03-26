The Hustlers costars tackle fishing in the ocean in the latest episode of Cardi Tries

Cardi B and Keke Palmer Go Fishing in Latest Episode of Cardi Tries: 'Ain't as Easy as It Looks'

Cardi B has a new hobby: fishing!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, and her Hustlers costar, Keke Palmer, set out to experience a day in the life of a fisherman in the newest episode of Cardi's Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries, which hit the social media platform on Friday.

While Palmer, 28, told Cardi that she used to go fishing with her grandpa all the time, the Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed that she's never done it.

Before walking onto the boat, both Palmer and Cardi took turns catching anchovies to use for bait, and once they boarded, they took turns steering the boat through the open waters along the coast of Venice, California.

The longtime friends also hilariously reenacted the famous "Jack, I'm flying!" scene from Titanic, with Cardi dramatically saying, "Keke, I feel like I'm flying," to which Palmer replied, "Cardi, I'll never let you go."

"Hold me tighter!" Cardi quipped, to which Palmer responded enthusiastically, "I'll never let you go!"

The actresses then got a lesson in cutting bait from the boat's deckhand, who showed them how to behead a squid.

"So, cut the head off, slice it in the middle, scoop out the guts, then chop, chop, chop," Palmer reiterated, before slicing into the sea creature while singing, "I'm sorry that I did that to you, and I gotta scoop all that out, and I'm so sorry."

The deckhand then showed the ladies how to bait live anchovies on the hooks of their fishing rods, as well as the squid they had sliced moments before, gearing them up to cast their rods.

Cardi B Reluctantly Learns How to Cook a Thanksgiving Day Meal: 'I Can't Cook!'

After a bit of waiting, both Cardi and Palmer each caught a sand bass. "I'm disgusted, but I'm proud, sure," Cardi told the deckhand upon seeing the fish she caught.

"I'm impressed with my skills as a fisherman, I am," Palmer added.

The Hustlers stars then enjoyed freshly made fish tacos with the fish they caught, cooked right on the boat.

The "Rumors" rapper's Facebook Watch show first premiered in December 2020 and follows Cardi and special guests as they try new activities, face fears, and more for the first time.

Some of the past highlights of Cardi's show includes the time she and husband Offset tattooed each other for Valentine's Day, when she faced her fear of heights, and when she learned how to cook a Thanksgiving dinner.