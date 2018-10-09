Cardi B Talks Offset Cheating Rumors: 'I Start to Believe Them' — But 'I Don't Have No Proof'

Cardi B is opening up about her marriage to Offset — and how she handles the infidelity rumors that have plagued their public relationship.

“Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man,” the rapper, who turns 26 on Thursday, said in her new W Magazine cover story.

“We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone,” Cardi (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) said of her marriage, adding she tries not to listen to the negativity: “But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”

Cardi, who rose to stardom last year with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” also said that living in the spotlight has added pressure to her relationship with 26-year-old Migos rapper Offset (aka Kiari Cephus).

The pair — who share 3-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari — married quietly last September in a secret ceremony. But Cardi admitted she was unsure of their relationship even then.

“When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s,” she said of Offset, who also has three kids from three previous relationships. “He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking s— from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.”

Despite all the drama, Cardi said she has changed the way she approaches her art with her husband’s feelings in mind.

“I can’t rap about certain things, because I don’t want to insult my husband. And when I want to do a music video, I can’t use a male model and do crazy things,” she said, adding Offset has changed his creative process as well: “He knows better than to do certain things in music videos. I’ll beat his ass.”

Barely four months after their private wedding, reports surfaced that Offset had a sex tape with another woman.

“No, it’s not right for a [n—a] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” Cardi wrote on Twitter in January, alluding to Offset’s alleged affair. “Go f—k me another n—a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

Cardi went on to seemingly address Offset’s alleged infidelity in her Invasion of Privacy single “Be Careful,” in which she spits the lyrics: “I could’ve did what you did to me to you a few times. … But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of bitch. And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with.”

Last week, Cardi surrendered to police and was arrested then charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to the New York Times and TMZ, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in August, when two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club in N.Y.C. claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed Offset had had an affair with one of them.