"You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it," the rapper said in an audio clip

Cardi B Addresses Accidental Topless Instagram Story: 'I Used to Be a Stripper so Whatever'

After this, Cardi B is reminding herself to "Be Careful."

The "WAP" rapper broke her silence on Tuesday after accidentally sharing a topless selfie amid her 28th birthday party celebrations in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lord, Lord, why the f— you have to make me so stupid and r—ed? Why? Why, why, why?" she said in a Twitter audio clip. "You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it."

"Nope, no, I'm not. I won't, it is what it is, s— happen. F— it," she added. "It's not even the first time. I mean I used to f—ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío."

After posting the clip, some fans rallied in her support, while others called her out for using the r-word to describe herself.

"don't say the r word," wrote one fan.

RELATED: Offset Shows Off Kulture's $8K Car Seat: 'Bet It Has Peanut Butter and Jelly on It in 1 Week'

"Even if you didn't mean it like that and mean you're slow. Maybe we can replace the R word," another fan wrote.

"hi pls don't say the r word, other than that , i don't rlly listen to ur music that much but i do belive [sic] in respecting other people so i hope ur doing ok, it's no ones place to leak other people's pics," another user wrote.

Although she deleted the topless photo almost immediately on Instagram, fans took screenshots, which ended up being shared widely on Twitter. Earlier on Tuesday, she clapped back at several fans making distasteful comments about her breasts in since-deleted tweets.

On Instagram, a user asked Cardi B about the size of her areolas. She didn't hold back in her reply, revealing that nursing daughter Kulture Kiari, 2, had caused them to grow.

"Cause I breastfeed a baby for 3 months titties got bigger so nipples got bigger," she replied to the fan. "It's ok let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed."

Image zoom Cardi B and her Birkin collection Cardi B/Instagram

In support of Cardi B following the accidental post, fans — both male and female — started posting photos of their own photos under the hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi.

The post came during her birthday celebration in Las Vegas, where celebrity friends such as Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner were in attendance. The makeup mogul even gifted Cardi a new Birkin bag.