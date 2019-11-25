Cardi B Accepts Her AMA from Home — and in a Bathrobe: 'I Tried to Get a Little Cute for Y'all'

Image zoom Cardi B RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nothing can stand between Cardi B and her fans.

Though she couldn’t attend the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, that didn’t stop the “Money” rapper, 27, from addressing her fans with a personal thank you after she won favorite rap/hip-hop artist, which she also took home last year.

Dressed in a comfy white bathrobe and a towel wrapped atop her head, Cardi grabbed a decorative pineapple that was on hand to stand in for her trophy, which she beat out Drake and Post Malone to nab. The star recorded the message in a kitchen, completing her look with sunglasses and earrings.

“What’s happening everybody? It’s your girl Cardi B,” she said. “I tried to get a little cute for y’all, put my little Aldo earrings on and s—.”

She continued, holding the fruit sculpture: “So we gonna pretend like this an AMA award, and I wanna say thank you everybody for voting for me for this AMA award, I’m so grateful that I won this AMA award.”

Cardi also caught up with a recent Soul Train win she claimed on Nov. 17, adding a thank you for her rhythm & bars award for her song “Money.”

Elaborating, the rapper apologized to fans for her absences, citing her diligent work on upcoming music.

“I’m sorry to my fans that I’ve really been off the scene. I’ve been busy every f—ing night, every motherf—ing day in the studio,” she said in her “Pardon My French”–embroidered bathrobe.

Further discussing how her current schedule has impacted her self-care routines, she added: “I haven’t been able to, you know, put a nice wig on, wax my mustache, even do my nails, my f—ing eyebrows is f—ed up, so you know, I’ve been a little bit off the scene and everything because I’ve just been a little bit off, just focusing so I can deliver some good ol’ music for y’all in 2020.”

Cardi concluded her at-home acceptance speech with a message on personal hygiene for her nearly 55 million followers.

“And, like I said, thank you so much, and just remember — brush your teeth, brush your tongue, eat carrots for you motherf—ing vision, don’t be lazy, put lotion and baby oil right after you get out the shower, and I love you,” she said, before singing a goodbye to her fans.

By Monday morning, 4 million people had viewed the rapper’s thank you speech video, which she captioned, “THANKFUL for MY AMA AWARD &Soultrain award .I love you BARDIGANG and everybody that root for ME It’s very much appreciated ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Other big winners from the fan-voted AMAs included BTS, Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift, who made history when she went home with five accolades plus the artist of the decade honor.