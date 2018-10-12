Cardi B Celebrates 26th Birthday with a Very NSFW Request for Husband Offset

Cardi B celebrated her 26th birthday with a bang — literally.

Before heading out on the town, the “I Like It” emcee posted a video to Instagram in which she shared her gratitude to fans their well wishes on her big day.

“I wanna say thank you everybody for wishin’ me a happy birthday. I’m excited, I’m gonna drink some Hennessy today,” she said in the clip. “I’m a little scared cause I might act up but I don’t give a f—.”

She then revealed her special birthday wish for husband Offset — and it’s just ever-so-slightly NSFW. “”I want my husband to f— me 30 different positions. I want that n— to flex me like a New York pretzel.”

(Warning: content in video below is NSFW)

Whether or not the birthday girl’s wish came true remains unknown at present.

“I’m dumb happy,” she continued in the video. “I’m 26 years old and I have everything that I ever wanted and I’m so grateful. Thank you Jesus and thank you for all the love.”

RELATED: Happy Birthday Cardi B! The Rapper’s Guide to Living Your Best Life

Cardi celebrated later that night at a joint party held for the release of a new album by Offset’s cousin — and Migos bandmate — Quavo, Quavo Huncho.

The lady of honor rocked a Flintstones-style get-up, presumably before Offset made her bed rock.

The ensemble, reportedly designed by Laurel DeWitt, consisted of little more than a leopard-print loincloth, barely there bandeau top and headpiece.

Cardi B and Migos celebrate her 26th birthday, Oct. 11, 2018. Splash News

Cardi B and Migos celebrate her 26th birthday, Oct. 11, 2018. Splash News

True to her word, Cardi wasn’t afraid to get a little wild at the L.A. bash. Her Instagram stories showcased scenes of drinkin’, dancin’ and PDA with her husband — and father to her 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

Offset helped celebrate her birthday a little early last week when he surprised Cardi with a sweet new whip.

The Migos rapper faked a medical emergency so his wife would come back home to Atlanta immediately — and it worked.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says Offset Thought She Actually Had Baby Kulture Onstage During VMAs Opening Bit

“So I was going to LA and motherf—ers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency.’ I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and s— and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, what is going on?’ ” Cardi recalled in the beginning of a hilarious Instagram video last Friday.

RELATED: Offset Fakes Fainting to Get Cardi B to Come Home So He Can Surprise Her with a New Lamborghini

“And look — look what I got here! I’m so happy,” the “I Like It” emcee continued, turning around the camera to show off her brand new luxury vehicle, which had a red bow wrapped around it.

She also got a gift of a different kind from the folks at the American Music Awards. After giving a triumphant performance of “I Like It” alongside collaborators Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Cardi walked away with statues for favorite rap artist and favorite rap song (for “Bodak Yellow”).

“Oh my gosh, I feel nervous. Why am I so nervous?” she told the crowd at the Microsoft Theater, where she received a standing ovation as she accepted the favorite rap artist award.

“Thank you so much. Thank you to all my fans, thank you to my team thank you to my publicist, thank you to [label] Atlantic … thank you to my glam squad, thank you family, thank you Jesus!” the Bronx native (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) said, before giving a shout-out to Offset and Kulture Kiari.

Cardi B at the 2018 AMAs, Oct. 8, 2018. Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Cardi B Says She Wants to Gain Some Weight Back After Losing It All Three Months Post Baby

“I really want to thank my daughter,” Cardi concluded. “I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”