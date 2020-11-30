"I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me," the rapper said

Cardi B Apologizes for Posting About Her Large Thanksgiving: I 'Wasn't Trying to Offend' Anyone

Cardi B is apologizing following backlash about her Thanksgiving celebration with family.

On Sunday evening, the 28-year-old rapper shared a message of regret after she tweeted about hosting the large holiday gathering amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordeal began after the "WAP" crooner wrote about her Thanksgiving experience on Twitter, saying, "Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit." The tweet then sparked backlash, with fans calling out the singer for hosting such a large gathering despite the growing number of cases of the virus.

Replying to a since-deleted tweet that called her out for her actions, Cardi apologized, offering an explanation about her holiday gathering to her fans.

"Sorry, my bad, wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad," she wrote. "I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me. I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1."

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi also revealed that she took the proper precautions to remain safe prior to the November holiday, as she shared that she regularly got tested for COVID-19, alongside those around her.

"ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week," she wrote in response to a fan. "Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !"

However, despite Cardi's response and explanation, many still disagreed with her hosting the event. "Bragging about your large gathering during a pandemic to your millions of impressionable fans who do not have the money that you have to get rapid tests is irresponsible," one user tweeted.

Another said, "This virus also doesn't give the right for the wealthy to flaunt their wealth. Many of us would like to have large family gatherings, but we respect our older family members too much to do so, no matter how much money we do or do not have!!!"

The array of responses then caused Cardi to respond once more, tweeting, "People be trying tooo hard to be offended," she wrote. "I wonder how they survive the real world."

On Thursday, Cardi shared a series of snapshots of her Thanksgiving evening on her Instagram Story, showing her husband, Offset, and various family members dancing inside their Atlanta home. She also shared photos of their extravagant dinner.

Prior to Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control urged Americans to stay home as new cases of COVID-19 continue to soar throughout the country as hospitals run out of space.

Citing the "more than 1 million COVID-19 cases" reported in the U.S. earlier this month, the federal health agency advised Americans to avoid gathering with relatives outside their households.

"The tragedy that could happen is one of your family members, from coming together in a family gathering, could wind up hospitalized and severely ill and could die. We don’t want to see that happen," said Dr. Henry Walke, a COVID-19 incident manager at the CDC. "This year we’re asking people to be as safe as possible."