Cara Delevingne Shows Lizzo Some Love for Her Flute Skills: 'I Actually Cried When I Watched This'

Image zoom Cara Delevingne and Lizzo Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

When it comes to Lizzo‘s tour de force performance of “Truth Hurts” at Sunday’s BET Awards, there’s no bigger fan than Cara Delevingne.

Sharing a video of Lizzo, 31, seamlessly transitioning from belting her hit song to trilling on a flute (seriously, where did that flute even come from?) during the awards ceremony, Delevingne, 26, gushed in the caption, “I actually cried when I watched this!!!”

Praising her skills on the wind instrument, and tagging Rihanna who also thoroughly enjoyed Lizzo’s song from the audience on Sunday, the model added, “You can totally toot my flute anytimeI [sic]. I f—— adore you @lizzobeeating and love seeing queens love each other @badgalriri❤️🎼❤️.”

In response to Delevingne’s compliments, Lizzo responded in the comment section, “THANKS!!!”

Days before her show-stopping performance on Sunday, Lizzo recently opened up about her battle with depression in a candid Instagram post on Thursday, June 20.

“I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” Lizzo said. “Life hurts.”

Lizzo added in her post’s caption, that despite her own “self-love,” she felt “sad.”

“I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection… it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes,” Lizzo wrote. “Sad af today. But this too shall pass. S/O all the messages of love. Thank you.”

After Lizzo shared her frank post, so many celebs showed their support for the singer in the comment section.

Marc Jacobs wrote, “I hear you — depression is real.”

Also sharing a message of support was Constance Wu, who commented, “Love you ❤️.”

Image zoom Cara Delevingne's Instagram Lizzo/Instagram

In response to the overwhelming support for her, Lizzo shared a message of thanks the very next day, on Friday, June 21.

“I know that something real incredible is about to happen and something incredible has already happened,” Lizzo said in a video she posted on Instagram.

“I know that I am just in between that incredible moment. I use sadness so constructively in the last two years ever since I have been working on being emotionally honest,” Lizzo added, as tears rolled down her face. “I’ve used sadness as a tool for gratitude.”

Lizzo previously opened up to Essence about her own journey with “self-love” and why she posts naked photos of herself.

“I’m doing this for myself,” Lizzo told the magazine. “I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks.”

“I love normalizing my black-ass elbows,” she continued. “I think it’s beautiful.”