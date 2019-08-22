Cara Delevingne Says She's ‘So Glad’ the Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Feud Is Over

Cara Delevingne is sharing her take on the Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reunion.

The model and actress, 27, told reporters at the premiere of her new television series Carnival Row in Los Angeles on Wednesday that she was “so glad” the two had reconciled.

“I hate it when people hold grudges — not that either of them have grudges. I just think that it was hard for people to literally conquer geography and meet at the same time, and just sit and chat,” Delevingne said of the pop stars’ years-long rocky relationship.

“That is what people forget, just sitting and chatting will just fix everything,” she continued. “I think, nothing, no grudges, nothing should ever be held onto. So, I’m just glad.”

Delevingne is longtime friends with Swift — even appearing in her “Bad Blood” music video — and stars in Carnival Row opposite Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Swift, 29, and Perry, 34, publicly ended their feud when they costarred in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” in June. In the clip, the reunited pair wore matching burger and French fry costumes.

Perry previously explained that their path to reconciliation began when she sent the singer “a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it” last year as Swift embarked on her Reputation stadium tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said during an appearance on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

After seeing each other at various Oscars parties, Perry and Swift began texting. Soon after, Swift invited Perry over to her house for some home-baked cookies, which Perry took a picture of and shared to her Instagram in June with the caption, “Feels good.”

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood this month, Perry called Swift’s cookies “incredible.”

“They were soft,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that they weren’t store-bought and she made them. She just makes them on a whim. She’s such a good baker! I mean, I saw those Rice Krispies that she just did that were heart-shaped and different colors. I mean, she has the time to do this? This is amazing!”

The “Never Really Over” singer also recently said that she’d be “open” to a musical collaboration between her and Swift, calling the pop star “really intelligent.”

Swift shared a similar sentiment about her reconciliation with Perry in June, telling BBC Radio 1 that she and Perry had “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

Perry released her newest single, “ Small Talk ,” earlier this month, and Swift’s newest album, Lover , drops on Friday.