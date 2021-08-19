The digital star — who went viral following a 4-minute rant defending Britney Spears in 2007 — wrote in an Instagram statement that she would be starting hormone replacement therapy

'Leave Britney Alone' Viral Star Announces That She's Transitioning: 'I Am Doing This for Myself'

The digital star behind the viral "Leave Britney Alone" video is transitioning.

In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, Cara Cunningham, the social media influencer who went viral in 2007 for a rant video defending Britney Spears, announced that she will start hormone replacement therapy after facing gender dysphoria for years.

"It's been 33 years coming and I'm happy to be in a place where I can embrace who I am. I have put my identity and personal happiness aside for so long, out of fear and rejection or me not wanting to embarrass my family," she wrote. "Then I realized anyone who actually loves me for me, won't be embarrassed and would've shown genuine interest in how long I have felt this way in the first place."

"I am transition and I have no more apologies to make for who I am," she continued. "This will be a lonely process in terms of emotional support from others, but I will be happy knowing I am doing this for myself and what I've needed for my gender dysphoria."

Cunningham added that she would no longer answer to her deadname and that "I'm not living out of fear or anyone else's terms any longer."

Cunningham received hundreds of comments from followers and celebrities alike as they supported her transition.

"WE LOVE U CARA VIV!!!!!!!!!!" commented Phoebe Ryan.

"So happy for you. All the love to you as you embark on this journey! And hi Cara!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote songwriter Ferras.

"Can I pronounce Cara in Spanish? 😂😝😘 So happy for you! ❤️❤️❤️," added Perez Hilton.

Cunningham then shared a selfie video writing, "I should be sleeping but I'm so excited for my HRT appointment in the morning 💕 @getplume."

Responding to a transphobic commenter, Cunningham explained that although she can be "perceived" as male by the person, her gender isn't a "performance."

"I am not a drag queen and gender isn't a performance for me. But up until recently I haven't always felt safe being trans in the Deep South of Tennessee so I would disassociate and try to pass as male to not have eyes on me," she wrote. "But assumptions like yours do not help any trans person. Many trans people have different hairstyles and the issues surrounding safety and possibility and survival are really what you should research."

cara cunningham Cara Cunningham | Credit: cara cunningham/ instagram

"Not every trans person has long or short hair and not every trans person is after the same outward appearance or goal," she continued. "Living with gender dysphoria is about so much more than what you see on the outside. have a great day and some respect on the side."