Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reveals the Advice Rapper Trina Gave Her for 'Dealing with the Haters'

Candiace Dillard-Bassett got some good advice from Trina when the two collaborated on their new song, "Insecure."

During an interview about the tune at SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas last month, Candiace — who performs simply under that moniker — opened up about working with the rapper on the R&B jam and the words of wisdom Trina passed her way.

"She really is the baddest bitch and the diamond princess," Candiace says. "I mean, it was impossible not to fangirl over her when we first met because she is one of those female Black women in hip-hop who blazed a trail for all of us, whether you are in the music industry or not. And to top it off, she's down to earth and so, so sweet."

Asked what she learned from the Miami native, Candiace says Trina gave her "some really good advice on dealing with haters" — specifically to "ignore them."

"Trina reminded me that the higher up I go and the more I climb, the more the haters are going to come out and have something to say. But that just means you're doing it right," Candiace says. "She told me not to allow them to tear you down, but use them to fuel you and keep going."

"I identified so much with her because she's someone who has blazed trails and marched to her own drum and done her own thing, even when people were looking at her crazy," the Real Housewives of Potomac star adds. "And she's still here. To still be a working artist 20, 30 years later is something to aspire to, and I do."

Candiace dropped "Insecure" on Nov. 26, a day before RHOP viewers got to see Candiace's reaction to hearing Trina's verse for the first time in the studio on the most recent episode of the series.

"When I first heard her verse, I fell on the floor. I had chills and I just fell on the floor," Candiace tells PEOPLE of the moment. "I listened to it maybe three times before I knew every lyric — and it's not easy! — but I was so enamored with the message. It's flirty, it's cheeky, it's fun, and it's versatile because this is a poppy R&B song, so it shows Trina's versatility. She really was able to elevate it and make this song even better than it was before."

The song is off Deep Space Deluxe, Candiace's her new album that drops Dec. 30.

A visual for the track is coming soon too, Candiace says, featuring outfits by Telfar and bottles of Hornitos.

"The visual is disgusting," Candiace teases. "Just nasty. It's so good. I'm wearing five different looks and at one point a boa constrictor. Like, a real snake... wrapping around my head. It was my Britney moment, only it was a red snake, not a yellow snake."

"I was petrified of it when I first saw it," she continues. "I left my body because I could not function. But I was preparing my whole life for this moment, having worked with snakes on reality TV. So I guess I was ready."

SLS Baha Mar

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Candiace was at SLS Baha Mar to open up the The Sky Bar, the resort's popular rooftop venue.

The performance marked her international debut as a recording artist, though U.S. fans hoping to see Candiace on the road won't have to travel internationally to catch her. She's going back on another City Winery tour early next year, with stops in cities like New York City and Nashville.

"I loved working with the folks at City Winery," Candiace says, of her first tour. "They invited me to do a few more cities next year so I'm really excited about that. I'll probably release details about that at the top of the year."

"My dreams have come true," she gushes. "Music has always been the goal and looking back at the journey I've been on over these past few years to get here as an artist, I just feel so lucky and appreciative for everyone who has supported me along the way."