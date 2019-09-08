Latin Pop Icon Camilo Sesto Dies at 72, Days Before Release of New Album

Image zoom Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Spanish singer and songwriter Camilo Sesto has died at the age of 72.

Sesto, who was born Camilo Blanes Cortés, died early Sunday morning, according to his manager Eduardo Guervós, who confirmed his death with Spanish public broadcaster RTVE. Guervós said the famed singer died after suffering two heart attacks after his health “deteriorated” following his kidney complications last year.

Sesto died at the Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid.

His death was also confirmed with a post to his official Twitter account, originally written in Spanish.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

Queridos amigos & amigas

Lamentamos mucho comunicaros que nuestro gran y querido artista Camilo Sesto nos acaba de dejar.

Descanse en paz — Camilo Sesto (@CamiloSesto) September 8, 2019

Con su voz genuina, como intérprete y compositor, consiguió ser uno de los artistas más queridos y universales. España y toda Iberoamérica lamentan la pérdida de Camilo Sesto. Mi abrazo a su familia y al mundo de la música. Sus melodías serán siempre parte de nuestra memoria. pic.twitter.com/mqY0OEJHR6 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2019

“Dear friends We are very sorry to inform you that our great and dear artist Camilo Sesto has just left us,” the statement read. “Rest in peace.”

Sesto rose to popularity as a powerful voice and superstar of in Latin pop in the 1970s and 1980s. He was still musically active, with a new album set to release on Sept. 13, according to Billboard.

He was also scheduled to tour the U.S. this upcoming fall, with his opening performance at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on October 3. The “Perdóname” singer then had six more October dates, including October 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Spain and all of Latin America mourn the loss of Camilo Sesto,” Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, tweeted in Spanish. “His melodies will always be part of our memory.”