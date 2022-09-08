Camilo Details Making 'De Adentro Pa Afuera' and Parenting with Wife Evaluna: 'I'm 100% in Love'

For Camilo, awaiting the arrival of his first baby inspired him in ways like never before. Now, following the birth of daughter Indigo in April, he's ready to share those feelings with his fans.

Tuesday marked the release of the Colombian star's third studio album De Adentro Pa Afuera, meaning from the inside out. In honor of the occasion, Camilo spoke to PEOPLE about the album's inspiration, becoming a new parent with wife Evaluna Montaner and more.

"It's a very special album for me because it was created in maybe the most meaningful season of my life," Camilo, 28, tells PEOPLE. "We were waiting for the arrival of my baby girl, Indigo, and we closed our house only for that creative process of waiting for the baby to come. In that same energy, I locked myself into the studio that I built in my house, to start giving life through my songs, to all those feelings that I was starting to feel because of the arrival of my baby. It was very moving for me."

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

He continues, "It was a process of celebration of a lot of feelings that I didn't know I was capable of experiencing. It was an exploration of a lot of sides of my identity that I haven't explored before this album, so it's pretty exciting."

What Camilo learned in that process is something his parents had already warned him of before: "I was going to be able to really know my heart when I had my first baby."

"She is an extension of who we are. That's a huge responsibility that comes with beautiful things, and with a lot of movement inside," he says. Through this album, Camilo is happy he can share that insight.

The 11-track set features a wide range of collaborations — demonstrating Camilo's willingness to explore new sounds and take a risk. From the exploration of banda with regional Mexican band Grupo Firme on "Alaska," to working with pop princesses Camilo Cabello and Nicki Nicole — the album emits a sense of diversity. The album also features tracks with Myke Towers, Alejandro Sanz and Montaner, 25, on "Indigo."

Montaner is a Venezuelan actress and singer herself, who Camilo says is his biggest inspiration when it comes to his music — and his fashion sense.

"For me, it's such a privilege to learn from her, to be honest. I don't feel comfortable wearing anything if my wife doesn't approve it. I mean, if I'm like, 'Bro, this jacket feels awesome,' and Eva will say like, 'Hmm, I'm not sure,' I start [to doubt myself]," the "Pegao" singer says. "She's in charge of the taste in this relationship, and I follow her. She's so cool. She's the director of all my music videos, of all my visual content."

Aside from serving as an inspiration, the singer also says Montaner's been nothing but supportive as he travels on the road for his De Andentro Pa Afuera tour, which kicked off in May. "She is the best mom I've ever seen in my life," he says.

While juggling life on the road and being a father to his four-month-old baby girl isn't a walk in the park, the singer admits that it's been way easier than he anticipated.

"Everybody was trying to tell me that was going to be really hard, and I wasn't going to be able to sleep," Camilo says.

"I don't know if it's my baby, that maybe [she's] very generous with her way [of existing] or if it's that we are doing it with a lot of love, and we really want to live with this process, but we've been sleeping awesome. She sleeps great. She's super happy and super healthy," he adds. "She's traveling with us to every city. We just did the entire European tour for two months, and it was a challenge, but it was great."

"I really believe that babies know where they're going, and she knew she was coming to this family. She knew, God knew, this baby was going to be on tour," he continues. "When I get down from the concert, and then I see my baby in the green room, smiling, doing tummy time, or I have to change the diaper — it's such a beautiful balance between those two faces of my life."

De Adentro Pa Afuera is out now.