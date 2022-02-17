Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar to Honor Vicente Fernández at Premio Lo Nuestro

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami's FTX Arena with the 'Noche de Estrellas' pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision

This year's Premio Lo Nuestro is going to be nostalgic.

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro next week, big names in Latin music will be paying tribute to the late Vicente Fernández as an opening act for the award show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The performance will include vocals by none other than Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar and David Bisbal to celebrate the King of Ranchera's legacy following his death in December.

The mariachi legend died four months after suffering a fall that put him on a ventilator in the ICU. He was 81.

The Latin music award show also revealed that the coveted Ídolo Global (Global Idol) award will be presented to Colombian superstar Maluma.

Maluma Maluma | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The award show, hosted by David Bisbal, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto and Yuri will take place on Feb. 24 at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Previously announced performers for Premio Lo Nuestro include Anitta, Chimbala, CNCO, Deorro, El Alfa, El Fantasma, Elvis Martinez, Gente de Zona, Gilberto Santa Rosa, IAmChino, Jay Wheeler, Justin Quiles, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo.

Also hitting the award show stage is Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Ovi, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Sebastián Yatra, Sting, and Wisin y Yandel. Noche de Estrellas, the pre-show, will feature performances by Emilia, Duki, VF7, Lele Pons, and Ninow y Candy.

At the award show, J Balvin, Camilo, 27, and Nodal, 23, lead the nominations list with 10 each. Karol G and Bad Bunny follow closely with nine — while Maluma, 28, Jhay Cortez, Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro have eight each.

Up for the artist of the year category are Aguilar, 18, Bunny, 27, Camilo, Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, 36, Karol G, 31, Maluma, Alejandro, 29, and Yatra, 27.

Tickets to the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro are available on PremioLoNuestro.com.