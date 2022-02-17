Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar to Honor Vicente Fernández at Premio Lo Nuestro
This year's Premio Lo Nuestro is going to be nostalgic.
On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro next week, big names in Latin music will be paying tribute to the late Vicente Fernández as an opening act for the award show.
The performance will include vocals by none other than Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar and David Bisbal to celebrate the King of Ranchera's legacy following his death in December.
The mariachi legend died four months after suffering a fall that put him on a ventilator in the ICU. He was 81.
The Latin music award show also revealed that the coveted Ídolo Global (Global Idol) award will be presented to Colombian superstar Maluma.
The award show, hosted by David Bisbal, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto and Yuri will take place on Feb. 24 at the FTX Arena in Miami.
Previously announced performers for Premio Lo Nuestro include Anitta, Chimbala, CNCO, Deorro, El Alfa, El Fantasma, Elvis Martinez, Gente de Zona, Gilberto Santa Rosa, IAmChino, Jay Wheeler, Justin Quiles, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo.
Also hitting the award show stage is Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Ovi, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Sebastián Yatra, Sting, and Wisin y Yandel. Noche de Estrellas, the pre-show, will feature performances by Emilia, Duki, VF7, Lele Pons, and Ninow y Candy.
At the award show, J Balvin, Camilo, 27, and Nodal, 23, lead the nominations list with 10 each. Karol G and Bad Bunny follow closely with nine — while Maluma, 28, Jhay Cortez, Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro have eight each.
RELATED: J Balvin Dedicates NEON Las Vegas Performance to Valentina Ferrer on Her Birthday: 'I Love You'
Up for the artist of the year category are Aguilar, 18, Bunny, 27, Camilo, Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, 36, Karol G, 31, Maluma, Alejandro, 29, and Yatra, 27.
Tickets to the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro are available on PremioLoNuestro.com.
The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami's FTX Arena with the pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.
- Donny Osmond on How His Wife of 44 Years Helped Him Recover After His 'Horrible' Battle with Anxiety
- Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar to Honor Vicente Fernández at Premio Lo Nuestro
- Why Linda Evangelista Waited to Tell Son About Fat-Freezing Trauma: 'He Shouldn't Have to Support Me'
- Candace Cameron Bure Says Sharing Memories of Bob Saget with Her Full House Family Is 'Comforting'