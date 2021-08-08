Camila Cabello Wishes Shawn Mendes a Happy 23rd Birthday After N.Y.C. Party: 'Some Real Bday Love'

"Feeling extremely grateful," Shawn Mendes wrote on Instagram after he celebrated his 23rd birthday with girlfriend Camila Cabello and friends in New York City

Shawn Mendes rang in his 23rd birthday over the weekend with some help from girlfriend Camila Cabello and friends.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee, 23, received a sweet tribute on Sunday from Cabello, 24, who posted a photo of herself kissing him on the cheek. "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor," she wrote in the caption. "Thankful for your existence everyday."

Mendes shared a post of his own with video from the previous night's festivities, which took place at Little Sister Lounge in the East Village neighborhood of New York City. "Some real bday Love !!! Thank you so much," Mendes wrote in the caption, before teasing his new single. "Feeling extremely grateful for all of the people in my life today! also SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEK."

The Wonder artist appeared to have a blast at his birthday party, as the video showed a friend lifting Mendes above his head on the dance floor. Waitresses brought out a cake garnished with lit sparklers and a big marquee sign that read "Happy bday Shawn."

He and his friends previously took turns recording a TikTok video in the bathroom, as they each predicted who would get the most drunk by the end of the night. He and Cabello both picked their friend Brian, as did most of their squad.

Mendes also posed on a balcony with the Manhattan skyline in the background in photos posted on Sunday, his official birthday. "23," he wrote in the caption, as friends and followers flooded the comments. "Lionsgate bday let's gooo," Lizzo wrote.