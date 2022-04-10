Camila Cabello Teams Up with Willow Smith for 'Psychofreak' Performance on Saturday Night Live

Willow Smith's first public appearance since her father Will Smith's infamous Academy Awards moment came as she accompanied Camila Cabello on SNL this weekend

Camila Cabello is back on Saturday Night Live, and she brought a friend.

The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" alongside Willow Smith, who is featured on the track, as she returned as musical guest this weekend to SNL during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She and Smith, 21, sang to each other on a dark bare stage, backlit by blue lights. Cabello wore a structured black latex ensemble with red gloves as Smith sported a cropped red blazer with a matching skirt and thigh-high black stockings, while accompanying her pal on guitar.

The performance, which was Willow's first public appearance since her dad Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards, came after Colin Jost cracked a joke earlier in the show on Weekend Update about the King Richard actor, 53, being banned from the awards show for 10 years.

"But is that a punishment?" Jost, 39, asked. "He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even go to the after party. He just doesn't have to attend the four-hour ceremony, where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again. Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year's Oscars, because trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show."

Prior to her duet with Willow, Cabello served an upbeat performance of her song "Bam Bam," for which she was accompanied by dancers in vibrant pink an orange ensembles, lit with matching colors. She opted for a multi-colored blazer over a matching bodysuit and cut-off denim short shorts with fishnets and black thigh-high boots.

Camila Cabello Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Fifth Harmony alum first appeared on SNL in 2019, when she was the musical guest for an episode hosted by Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Her Saturday performance comes shortly after the release of her new album Familia, which dropped Friday.

Familia marks Cabello's third studio album. She previously released Camila in 2018, which was followed by Romance in 2019. Before going solo, Cabello was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which was formed in 2012 on X Factor; Cabello left the group in 2016 and Fifth Harmony broke up in 2018.

Her track "Psychofreak" features the lyrics, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down, down." Cabello told Reuters the line is about her former bandmates, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke.

"That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up, like, my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry," she told the outlet.

"We have been supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff … I'm in a really good place with them," she added.