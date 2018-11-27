Camila Cabello Visits Puerto Rican Daycare as She Becomes Newest Save the Children Ambassador

Camila Cabello has been named as Save the Children’s newest ambassador.

Joining the ranks of Jennifer Garner, Dakota Fanning and Olivia Wilde, Cabello will raise awareness and advocate for Save the Children’s work in the United States and around the world. Her participation is announced on Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving following Thanksgiving that celebrates and supports philanthropy through the power of social media.

The star already made her first trip with the organization earlier this year when she visited a childcare center affected by the impact of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The trip served as a personal journey for Cabello, who was born in the nearby island of Cuba before immigrating to the United States.

“I’m a Cuban-American. I grew up on an island in the Caribbean and felt compelled to help the people impacted by Hurricane Maria in whatever way I could,” Cabello tells PEOPLE. “I am thankful to have met these strong, brave children and families who still need our support. Seeing Save the Children’s dedicated staff in Puerto Rico was truly inspiring.”

Camila Cabello Gabriel Gonzales for Save the Children

The “Havana” singe visited a Save the Children supported daycare run by Wanda, whom she got to interact with while meeting the kids. Cabello participated in meditation exercises with the class alongside her mom, Sinuhe Cabello. The two also read and played with the children throughout their visit.

“Throughout my life, I have seen children miss out on opportunities based on their circumstances,” Cabello continues. “When I learned about Save the Children, I was so impressed by all that they do for kids like the ones I saw growing up, and had to get involved. I’m excited to be a part of this amazing organization’s efforts to reach children around the world.”

Camila Cabello Gabriel Gonzales for Save the Children

The announcement comes on the heels of Cabello’s breakthrough year as a solo artist, with her debut album Camila being released to major success in January. The singer went on to win several awards, including a Billboard prize, video and artist of the year at the MTV VMAs and picking up four more awards at the American Music Awards.

“We’re thrilled that Camila’s dedication and passion for music extends to helping the world’s most vulnerable children,” Save the Children President & CEO Carolyn Miles said in a statement. “Camila has shown unwavering support in our work to reach every last child. We are grateful for all she has done to call attention to the issues children face globally by using her strong social media presence and speaking out to her audience of highly engaged fans.”