Camila Cabello Tweets at Her 2012 Self After Winning Video of the Year at VMAs

Camila Cabello’s dreams have come true.

After winning both Artist of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2018 VMAs on Monday, Cabello, 21, took a moment to send a shoutout to a very special person — herself.

In 2012, Cabello, who had just made her debut with her former girl group Fifth Harmony, expressed her desire to attend the VMAs on Twitter.

“#VMA2012 I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you don’t understand #someday,” Cabello wrote.

Following the award show Monday, Cabello responded to her old tweet. “YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR.”

YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR https://t.co/H8IbhaA2EO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2018

The young artist scored the award for her “Havana” music video.

After Madonna, 60, presented it to her, Cabello explained the impact the legendary singer has had on her life.

“This is… my hands are literally shaking. I’m never going to forget this moment,” Cabello said. “Madonna, I love you so much.”

Camila Cabello Theo Wargo/Getty

“You’ve inspired me so much. I love you, seriously. This moment is so surreal,” Cabello continued.

“I want to thank my family, who have inspired this music video, I want to thank my fans,” Cabello, who is originally from Cuba, said.

Camila Cabello and Madonna Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“I dedicate this to Madonna.”

Cabello was also nominated for Best Pop Video, Best Choreography, and Best Song for “Havana.”

In addition to sweeping the competition, this year’s VMAs marks Cabello’s first as a solo artist since leaving Fifth Harmony in 2016.

Although her decision to leave initially caused a little drama between her and her former bandmates — Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — Cabello revealed there is no bad blood.

“I don’t like any beefs,” Cabello said during a red carpet interview with Access Online before the awards.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place now, me and the girls. I saw Normani recently at the [Billboard Music Awards] and we caught up and I told her I’m super excited for her.”