Camila Cabello Teases Upcoming Album, Says It Was Written While She Was 'Falling in Love'

Camila Cabello‘s second album is on its way.

In a new, wide-ranging interview with Variety, the 22-year-old singer discussed her follow-up to 2018’s Camila, and revealed she wrote it while she was “falling in love” — seemingly referring to her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, whom she split with in June after more than a year of dating.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” Cabello said. “I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

Of her as-yet-untitled sophomore album, Cabello explained that she’s “trying to say yes more.”

“It’s like there’s two Camilas: the one that’s a scared little hermit crab and, if left to her own devices, will just stay home,” she explained. “And there’s the other who’s, like, ‘No, we’re going out.’ And she takes the other Camila by the hand and just f—ing drags her. That’s what I’m trying to do, and I think it’s what I did these past two years.”

“As a songwriter, I grew a lot,” she added. “It’s, like, a million times better than my first album.”

The “Havana” singer also shared that she’s “still working” on not letting other people’s opinions of her music affect her.

“Before, if I was unsure about something, I’d send it to everybody I knew,” she said. “And I’ve learned that when you’re unsure, that’s your time to really look inward and, as Oprah says, ‘get quiet.’ The answer is always waiting for you. But if it’s too loud in your head or you’re running around f–ing flailing asking other people, you’re never gonna hear it.”

In the interview, Cabello addressed her recent song “Señorita,” which she recorded alongside rumored fling Shawn Mendes.

“I’ve known Shawn for such a long time,” she said, “and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

The singer also opened up about her former Fifth Harmony bandmates, telling the outlet that she hasn’t kept in touch with them since their split in 2016, when she left to pursue her solo career.

“[It’s] not because there’s any animosity left — just the courses of our lives have drifted,” Cabello explained. “But if I saw any of them at an awards show, I would say hi and it would be totally cool. It feels like there’s been a reset just because of the amount of time that’s passed.”