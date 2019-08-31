Camila Cabello Teases New Music Will Be Inspired by Love Amid Shawn Mendes Romance Rumors

Camila Cabello has a lot to say about love these days.

The 22-year-old “Señorita” singer — who has recently been seen packing on the PDA on multiple occasions with Shawn Mendes — posted a cryptic video on Saturday, which many of her fans have taken as a sign Cabello will be releasing new music soon.

In the video, titled “What Do I Know About Love?,” Cabello delivers a poignant speech about the nature of love and how it can be impossible to really know whether you’ve ever mastered the subject.

“What do I know about love? Nothing,” Cabello, who split from ex Matthew Hussey earlier this year, remarks at the start of the video as she waxes on about love lost.

“Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches,” she says amid clips of herself on the beach and surrounded by nature.

“What do I know about love? Everything,” Cabello adds seconds later, as she describes the journey love takes you on.

“It will bring you to your knees — if you did it right,” she says. “What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same.”

“I know that when you’re in love kissing is everything because words aren’t the only way to tell somebody how you feel,” she adds. “I know when you call in love you feel like you’re the first and only two people in the world. Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before.”

Continuing to hint at a new release, Cabello went on to update her profile pictures on her social media accounts to an antique-looking image of a picture frame.

Cabello’s last album, her first as a solo artist since leaving Fifth Harmony, was released in January 2018.

Since the release of the music video for “Señorita” in June, Cabello and Mendes, 21, have been spotted kissing and holding hands in public several times, although they’ve yet to confirm their relationship.

Most recently, the pair delivered a sensual performance of their hit at the MTV Video Music Awards where they teased several kisses. Although the pair never ended up locking lips onstage, they did rub noses and walked off the stage together hand-in-hand.