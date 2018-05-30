Camila Cabello moved on from her messy Fifth Harmony exit with some help from her “Real Friends” — including Taylor Swift!

“It was as painful as a breakup, a five-year breakup,” the “Havana” singer, 21, told Rolling Stone of her departure from the girl group almost 18 months ago.

In December 2016, the four remaining members of Fifth Harmony released a statement announcing that Cabello would be leaving the act. At the time, Cabello had already enjoyed some solo success, collaborating with pal Shawn Mendes (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) and Machine Gun Kelly (“Bad Things”).

“I don’t think there was ever a point where I was like, ‘I want to leave because I’m the breakout star,’ ” she told the music magazine. “We were just really young. If we were in the same situation now, it would probably be fine for everyone to make their own music while being in the group, because I think everyone understands now that you can’t limit people. That’s why people break free.”

Cabello told the outlet that she was hurt by how things ended with the group, which Simon Cowell assembled on The X Factor in 2012. (The remaining members announced an indefinite hiatus in March for each to “pursue solo endeavors.”)

One way Cabello coped with her split from the group: songwriting, as her longtime friend Taylor Swift suggested she “just write it out.”

“There were so many songs that didn’t make my album that were just me getting it out,” Cabello says, referring to tracks she wrote that were not included on her debut LP Camila, which features her smash hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

Cabello met Swift a few years back through their mutual friend Hailee Steinfeld, and they hit it off immediately, bonding over a recent breakup.

“She sent me a breakup playlist and said, ‘Come over. Let’s talk about it,’ ” Cabello said. “I think the Haim girls were there. It was, like, a girls-night thing.”

These days Cabello enjoys similar girls nights on the road: She and Charli XCX are Swift’s opening acts on her Reputation Stadium Tour. Each night, Cabello and Charli join Swift onstage for a star-studded “Shake It Off” singalong.

“This is a dream come true,” Cabello said on Instagram after the tour news was announced. “As a fan, i’m going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs … as a friend, it’s a GIANT SLEEPOVER.”