Camila Cabello on Overcoming Imposter Syndrome as New 'Voice' Coach: 'I Have Something to Offer'

Camila Cabello may be a first-time coach on The Voice — but she's got a lot of tricks up her sleeve.

Speaking to PEOPLE during The Voice press junket with her fellow season 22 coaches, the "Bam Bam" singer opened up about the pressures of being a first-time coach. However, as a former competition show contestant herself, she does have a few advantages.

"I do get a little bit of imposter syndrome sometimes. I do want to do right by the contestants and sometimes I'm like — there's some people that are 40, they've been doing this for so long and I'm like, 'I think you should do it like this,' " Cabello, 25, says.

She continues, "But I'm like, you know what? No because I have been doing this for 10 years now and I had extreme situations where it hasn't been a slow journey either. So I've had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time. I do have something to offer and I try to just be as helpful as possible."

When that feeling of imposter syndrome goes away, however, Cabello — who previously served as an advisor on the show — assures fans that she's ready to take her contestants to the end.

"I don't feel pressure anymore because I am absolutely killing it," she says, which prompted fellow coach John Legend to jump in: "She's really good. Honestly, she took to it almost immediately and she's been so good on the show. Very competitive and she's going to be a tough one to beat."

Cabello — who was a contestant on The X Factor in 2012, which eventually led to the formation of girl group Fifth Harmony — also says that with a 10-year career to back her up, she's learned a thing or two that could really help her contestants.

"A lot of what I took from it that was really helpful is the psychological nerves tricks," the singer explains. "If you look at it this way, if you reframe it this way, if you feel your body tightening up, if you loosen your jaw, that's going to make the note not come out as... all these little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."

The Voice revealed Cabello would join as this season's fourth coach through a TikTok video where she's singing along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside Gwen Stefani, Shelton and Legend.

"#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," read the initial caption, as Cabello added alongside her own post: "See you this fall #TheVoice."

Shelton and Legend will be returning from last season, while Stefani will return for the first time since 2020 (and the first time since she and Shelton tied the knot in 2021).

The Voice season 22 will premiere on NBC on Sept. 19.