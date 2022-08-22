Camila Cabello Talks Hans Zimmer Collab 'Take Me Back Home' for 'Frozen Planet II' : 'Dream Come True'

Camila Cabello was excited to team up with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer for a new song.

On Sunday, the BBC announced Cabello, 25, and Zimmer — the 64-year-old, Oscar-winning German composer behind 1994's The Lion King, the Dark Knight trilogy, Dune and other films — have joined forces for a new song titled "Take Me Back Home" from BBC One's upcoming docuseries, Frozen Planet II.

Featuring Cabello's vocals and Zimmer's instrumentation and created alongside arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music, "Take Me Back Home" will premiere Friday on BBC Radio 1 alongside an extended trailer for the series.

"my life is a dream," Cabello wrote Sunday on Twitter alongside the announcement.

A sequel to the BBC Studios Natural History Unit's 2011 series Frozen Planet, a nature documentary series focused on climate change's impact on the Arctic and Antarctic regions, Frozen Planet II will dive deeper on its effect on wildlife and see David Attenborough return as narrator.

Cabello spoke further about the collaboration in a statement to BBC. "To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer," said the "Bam Bam" singer-songwriter.

"Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David's narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming," continued Cabello. "I'm grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series."

Camila Cabello. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Zimmer also opened up about the experience in a statement to the network. "It was hugely exciting composing and recording 'Take Me Back Home' with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice," he told the outlet. "The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II."

Mark Brownlow, Executive Producer of Frozen Planet II, spoke about the series and "Take Me Back Home" in a statement. "Frozen Planet II is a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes. Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change," he said. "Hans and Camila's profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance."

A premiere date for Frozen Planet II is currently unknown, though the press release claims "the series is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer."