Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance at Shawn Mendes' Concert for Steamy 'Señorita' Duet

Less than two weeks after their sexy “Señorita” performance heated up the MTV Video Music Awards stage, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border.

Cabello, 22, made a surprise appearance at Mendes’ concert in Toronto, Canada, on Friday night to perform their steamy duet. As the lights faded at the end of the song, Mendes, 21, appeared to give Cabello a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The Friday performance marks the second time that the pair — who has played coy about their romance over the last several months — has performed the song live.

Mendes also gave his hometown of Toronto a shoutout as he took the stage at the Rogers Centre, the last stop on the North American leg of his tour before he heads abroad later this month.

“It feels unbelievable to be at home and feel all this love,” the singer raved.

Love was in the air later on in the concert, as well, when Mendes helped an audience member propose to his girlfriend. “Congratulations guys, I love you so much,” he told the happy couple.

Cabello and Mendes performed “Señorita” together for the first time on stage at the VMAs on Aug. 26.

Though they didn’t deliver an onstage smooch, the performance was full of romantic lighting and sultry dancing, and the pair were seen cuddling in the audience and getting cozy during the show.

Ahead of the Toronto performance, the rumored couple was seen walking hand-in-hand through Mendes’ hometown as they made their way to Early Bird Coffee & Kitchen. During their walk, an onlooker said the couple also stopped for a makeout session in the middle of a park.

Over the last several months, Cabello and Mendes have been spotted kissing and holding hands in public, including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal, and in Brooklyn after grabbing dinner with Mendes’ parents.

The pair have known each other for over five years, and first collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Cabello opened up about why she’s keeping their coupling private, as she put it, to a “maddening degree.”

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me,” the “Havana” singer explained. “I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she continued. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”