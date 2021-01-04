"May we all be free from suffering and fear," the singer-songwriter wrote

Camila Cabello Starts 2021 with Positive Affirmations: ’May We All Be Happy and Peaceful'

Camila Cabello is starting 2021 with positivity!

Over the New Year's weekend, the songstress shared a photo of herself at boyfriend Shawn Mendes' apartment in his hometown of Toronto, alongside the pair's dog Tarzan with a list of affirmations to start the year with the right foot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"May we all be happy and peaceful. May we all be healthy and safe," the 23-year-old wrote. "May we all be free from suffering and fear. May we all be strong and feel like we belong."

"Happy New Year ❤️," she ended the note.

Cabello is starting her new year alongside Mendes, 22, with whom she spent the holiday season.

"I'm not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here's one good one ❤️ merry Christmas!" she captioned a photo of the two kissing in a hot tub on Christmas Day. "Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy."

Ahead of the holidays, Mendes spoke to PEOPLE about Cabello accompanying him home for the holidays.

"Camila's coming with me, and we're going to be quarantining in my parents' house — so, back in my childhood bedroom, and we'll be with my immediate family," he told PEOPLE then. "I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes."

As for the duo's pup Tarzan, Mendes revealed that the "dog parents" got in touch with Cesar Millan of Dog Whisperer to advise them with raising their furry baby.