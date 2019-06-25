Camila Cabello Splits from Relationship Coach Matthew Hussey After More Than 1 Year Together

Image zoom Photopress PR / Splash

Camila Cabello has split from her relationship coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, PEOPLE confirms.

The “Havana” singer and the British native have called it quits after more than a year of dating. The Sun was the first to report the news.

Cabello, 22, and Hussey, 32, reportedly struck up their relationship in February 2018 after meeting on the set of Today. A year later, they made their romance red carpet official when they attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party together in February 2019.

Just days before their split was confirmed, Cabello dropped the steamy new music video for her duet with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.”

In the music video, Cabello and Mendes play lovers — she a waitress and he, a mysterious motorcycle rider — who can’t seem to quit one another. The two meet in a club and have an instant connection as they cuddle up on the dance floor. That attraction boils over to a motel room, where they share a passionate evening (and morning).

Cabello and Mendes previously worked together on their 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on Mendes’ album, Handwritten, and first sparked relationship rumors between the pair (though they denied dating). While their chemistry onscreen in the “Señorita” music video is undeniable, filming those love scenes together apparently wasn’t easy.

“The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous,” Cabello admitted on Thursday prior to the video’s release, during a live chat with fans on YouTube. “I had to drink a lot of wine!”

Cabello previously opened up about her relationship with Hussey — who is best known as a New York Times bestselling author and “love-life strategist” — in the cover story for Marie Claire’s holiday 2018 issue, in which she said, “He’s so similar to me…In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer went on to say that they connected on a level that’s different from her sultry stage persona.

“Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one — the kind of introverted, shy one — and then there’s the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy,” she said.