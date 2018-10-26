Camila Cabello Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: 'Leave Me and My Belly Alone'

There’s no baby on board for Camila Cabello!

On Friday, the 21-year-old “Never Be the Same” singer shared a photo of herself with her hand over her stomach, prompting fans to question whether or not she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey, 31, whom she reportedly began dating in February.

“You’re still the only thing I did right,” Cabello captioned the image, which only further fueled the rumors.

However, Cabello was quick to clear the air, writing, “Guys don’t be crazy. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!”

Since May, Cabello has been performing on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour, which has made stops in Texas, California and Massachusetts.

In addition to hitting the road with Swift, it’s been quite an eventful year for Cabello, who won four awards at the AMAs on Oct. 9.

Cabello won Favorite Collaboration of the Year for “Havana” featuring Young Thug, Favorite New Artist of the Year, Favorite Song, Pop/Rock also for “Havana” and Favorite Music Video for “Havana.”

Cabello also won both Artist of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

After taking home the victories, Cabello took a moment to send a shoutout to a very special person— herself.

In 2012, Cabello, who had just made her debut with her former girl group Fifth Harmony, expressed her desire to attend the VMAs on Twitter. “#VMA2012 I wanna be there SO bad you don’t understand #someday,” Cabello wrote.

Following the award show Monday, Cabello responded to her old tweet. “YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR.”

The artist scored the award for her “Havana” music video.

After Madonna, 60, presented it to her, Cabello explained the impact the legendary singer has had on her life.

“This is… my hands are literally shaking. I’m never going to forget this moment,” Cabello said. “Madonna, I love you so much. You’ve inspired me so much. I love you, seriously. This moment is so surreal. I want to thank my family, who have inspired this music video, I want to thank my fans,” Cabello, who is originally from Cuba, said.

“I dedicate this to Madonna,” she added.