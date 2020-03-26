Camila Cabello Teaching Shawn Mendes Spanish in Return for Guitar Lessons amid Social Distancing

Image zoom MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are both learning new things as they continue to practice social distancing together.

The Cinderella actress, 23, shared how the couple is keeping busy amid the coronavirus pandemic as they hunker down in Miami. “Shawn is teaching me this and I’m teaching him Spanish,” Cabello wrote on her Instagram Stories along with a selfie of her holding a guitar.

“In the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO,” the singer added, referencing her “My Oh My” collaborator.

On Thursday, the pair were once again spotted taking a stroll together, this time hand-in-hand as they enjoyed their cups of coffees. For their outing, the Canadian star, 21, wore an all-black ensemble while Cabello, who was raised in Florida, was dressed in a black top as well as sweatpants from Beyoncé’s clothing line with Adidas.

The two singers, who have been dating since Fourth of July 2019, first revealed they have been social distancing together when they appeared on Instagram Live for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” concert series last Friday.

While asking fans how they’re keeping themselves entertained in their homes, Mendes shared that he and his girlfriend have been watching the Harry Potter film series.

“I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end. That’s the way to go,” he said.

“We started watching it yesterday. I knew everything about it, of course,” Cabello joked, later adding, “I didn’t really know much. He knows a lot about it.”

The former Fifth Harmony member and Mendes were first romantically linked after they dropped “Señorita” in June 2019. Following the song’s release, they were spotted together multiple times over the summer, holding hands and kissing in public.

