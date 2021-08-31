Camila Cabello Reveals 'Terrifying' Thing Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Does in His Sleep

Camila Cabello is spilling about boyfriend Shawn Mendes' quirky sleep habits.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, the "Don't Go Yet" singer, 24, got candid about Mendes and how he talks in his sleep. Cabello said that the "Stitches" singer, 23, will sometimes say "random things," often frightening her in the moment.

"He's always sleep-talked, but it happened a lot during the pandemic because we were going to sleep together every night. I stay up a little longer than he does; I'll be on my iPad or reading or whatever. He's just, like, one of those people who as soon as he gets into bed and five minutes later [he falls asleep]. Like, mid-sentence he'll be like, 'And I—,' " said Cabello, dramatically reenacting how Mendes suddenly falls asleep.

"I would be reading or something and he would just start sleep-talking and it would scare the s--- out of me," she continued, "because he'd just be like: 'Baby! That! Feels! So! Good!' and then he'd go back to sleep. That is the first thing he ever said when he slept-talked, by the way. I don't know. I was like, 'Thank you? I'm not really doing anything right now.' "

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images

Cabello asked, "Can you imagine the terror of that?" while explaining to Corden what it was like to have her boyfriend look her in the eyes and talk while she knows he's asleep. "I would just be so scared. It's terrifying," she added.

In the new musical Cinderella, Cabello plays the title role opposite Nicholas Galitzine as the prince. On Monday, she told Entertainment Tonight that it would have been "weird" if Mendes played her on-screen love interest.

"It would've been weird [if he played the prince] because he's my boyfriend IRL. [But] he's the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other," she said of her beau.