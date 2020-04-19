Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Sing 'What a Wonderful World' for One World: Together at Home Special

Image zoom Global Citizen/Twitter

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are duetting once again!

During Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special on Saturday, Cabello, 23, and Mendes, 21, collaborated for a performance to raise awareness for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

The couple, who started dating on the Fourth of July 2019, has been social distancing together from her native Miami, Florida, residence along with her mother.

The duo sang a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” as they sat together at a piano with Mendes playing.

Cabello and Mendes previously put on an Instagram Live concert for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, during which they opened up about what they’ve been doing while staying inside in an effort to slow the spread of the novel respiratory virus. Along with teaching her boyfriend Spanish and learning how to play the guitar, Cabello recently surprised a special group of fans during a video conference. She and Mendes recently spread cheer to fans to patients at Children’s National Hospital with a virtual visit through Ryan Seacrest’s namesake foundation.

Also during Saturday’s special, there will be appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will also be featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Céline Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham are set to make cameos.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world will be headlined.

This is the third time Cabello and Mendes have performed together from her Miami home. The couple also recently performed her latest single “My Oh My” together during the Elton John-hosted Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America special, during which Mendes was strumming his guitar and Cabello was belting out both her verses and featured rapper DaBaby’s lyrics.

Cabello is among the many celebrities whose upcoming projects have been halted due to the global health crisis. In late March, she shared an emotional post on Instagram announcing that she and her team have decided to put her upcoming tour on hold as the world tries to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the pandemic.

“I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. we’ve been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s sad and this all passes,” Cabello said.

And earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that the release date of her upcoming Cinderella movie from Sony Pictures would be pushed back to Feb. 5, 2021.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

