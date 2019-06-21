Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Play Passionate Lovers in Sexy New 'Senorita' Music Video

The summer weather has nothing on the heat in Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ new video, “Señorita.”

Days after teasing that another collaboration was on the way, the former Fifth Harmony member, 22, and the Canadian pop star, 20, dropped a sizzling music video for their steamy new duet.

In the Dave Meyers-directed clip, Cabello and Mendes play lovers — she a waitress and he, a mysterious motorcycle rider — who can’t seem to quit one another. The two meet in a club and have an instant connection as they cuddle up on the dance floor. That attraction boils over to a motel room, where they share a passionate evening (and morning).

“I love it when you call me señorita / I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya,” Cabello and Mendes sing in the catchy chorus for the tune. “Ooh I should be running / Ooh you keep me coming for ya.”

Cabello and Mendes previously worked together on their 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on Mendes’ album Handwritten. And though their chemistry onscreen is undeniable, filming those love scenes together wasn’t easy.

“The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous,” Cabello admitted on Thursday prior to the video’s release, during a live chat with fans on YouTube. “I had to drink a lot of wine!”

Both had been working on the secret project for about 9 months, Cabello said, but only recorded the song in April. “Actually its been a long time coming,” she explained. “We really felt like it was the right time about two months ago.”

The song — billed as a sequel of sorts to “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — was first teased back in December, when Cabello commented “IKWYDLS part 2????” on Mendes’ black-and-white Instagram photo of the two sitting on the floor of a room together, with Cabello holding a guitar.

“IKWYDLS part 2!!!!” Mendes replied.

She also posted the same photo on her own page with the caption, “Canadian fury + Latin sass.” A few days later, Cabello posted another pic, this time in color, of Mendes braiding her hair in the same room.

Then in February, the two met up again at the Grammys, where Cabello opened the show in a medley with Young Thug, Ricky Martin and J. Balvin, and Mendes performed alongside Miley Cyrus.

“Seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!!” Cabello wrote on her post from the night. “I love you forever ❤️.”

Cabello had equally kind things to say about Mendes on Thursday’s YouTube chat.

“We’ve known each other for about four years now, and I really love Shawn as a person,” she raved. “He’s always been there for me. I’m lucky I found someone like that early on [when] I started this [career]!”

The feeling appears to be mutual. “She is the most creative, most fun, most empathetic person I know!,” Mendes added in the Q&A. “Working with her is a dream!”