Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to Perform Their Sexy Hit 'Señorita' Together at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will be taking their romance to the VMA stage!

The pop singers, who have been packing on the PDA over the last few weeks, will be performing together for the first time since their relationship bloomed at MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, will be singing their chart-topping, hit single “Señorita” — and if their performance is anything like the song’s music video, fans can expect to be entertained by an incredibly sexy dance routine on stage.

“Señorita” recently made history when it broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet.

The singers are also up for several awards throughout the night for their work on “Señorita”, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Song of the Summer.

Besides his five nominations with Cabello, Mendes is up for Artist of the Year.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The pair’s joint performance will come after a steamy summer, in which they weren’t shy to show their affection for one another, despite not yet confirmed their relationship.

Cabello and Mendes have been friends for years and also collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Rumors of their romance began to fly following the debut of their steamy music video for “Señorita” in late June when the singers played passionate lovers who can’t seem to quit one another.

After being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands and spending the Fourth of July together, things seemed to heat up when they were seen kissing in San Francisco.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello SplashNews.com

While vacationing in Miami at the end of July, the singers were again spotted sharing a steamy kiss in the water and later holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.

Earlier this month, the singers celebrated Mendes’ milestone birthday by renting out a hotel near New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, which Cabello attended. They were also spotted leaving Jack’s Wife Freda bistro in New York City.

Cabello even shared a sweet tribute to the “In My Blood” singer on Instagram and dropped the L-word alongside a polaroid photo, writing, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! ❤️”

That same weekend, the pair were spotted in New York on a romantic outing, that included meeting up with Mendes’ parents.

And most recently, on Monday, Cabello and her rumored boyfriend stepped out for a date night in Montreal, where they walked hand-in-hand and shared a steamy makeout session in a small café.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello SplashNews.com

Cabello is a ten-time VMA nominee and won twice last year for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit “Havana.”

Mendes, meanwhile, has been nominated for a VMA 11 total times in his career but has not yet taken home an award.

Besides the duo, Big Sean, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, H.E.R., J Balvin, Normani, Ozuna, the Jonas Brothers, and Taylor Swift are among the artists expected to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Swift — who snagged 10 nominations across categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop video — is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year, though the “7 Rings” singer may be missing from the awards show.

She hinted on Twitter last month that her Sweetener world tour schedule may prevent her from attending the VMAs. Grande is scheduled to be in Paris the day before and after the awards night.

MTV also previously announced that Missy Elliott will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

It is the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV.