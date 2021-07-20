The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary with a romantic trip to the Caribbean

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Accidentally Lock Themselves Out of Their Car After Lunch Date

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get locked out of their luxury Mercedes before finding the keys

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back — except a pair of lost car keys!

On Sunday, Mendes, 22, and Cabello, 24, made the relatable mistake of misplacing their car keys and getting locked out of their vehicle after enjoying an afternoon lunch date in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Mendes looked inside the car to see if the keys had been left inside, as Cabello jiggled a handle in an attempt to gain entry.

The pair were later able to successfully locate their way into the car, eventually driving off with one another.

For the outing, the "Havana" singer wore a multi-colored sundress and black sandals, while Mendes sported a long sleeve green shirt and a pair of black Nike shorts.

Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their second anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.

During the trip, Mendes posted a steamy photo of them kissing on the beach. "Happy 2 years my baby," he wrote in the caption.

Cabello also shared some snapshots from the trip, showing their silly side together. "Happy anniversary Kuko," she captioned the photos. "Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

The artists officially began dating on Independence Day in 2019, a month after they dropped their second collab, the Grammy-nominated "Señorita." Mendes and Cabello previously collaborated on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015 after meeting the year before when he and her then-group Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone.

Celebs at Home Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello | Credit: Camila Cabello/Instagram

In December, Mendes told PEOPLE that things are getting more serious, revealing he and Cabello have even talked about getting engaged.

"I don't know why, but I just know that she is," Mendes told PEOPLE about knowing his girlfriend is "the one."

"I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now," he said of the "Havana" singer. "She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship."