Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Pack on the PDA and Share a Kiss During Their Date in Montreal

Summer may be coming to an end, but Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are turning up the heat!

On Monday, the “Havana” singer and her rumored boyfriend stepped out for a date night in Montreal — and they certainly weren’t shy to show their affection for each other.

The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand through the Canadian city before they stopped in a small café and continued to pack on the PDA.

While at their table, Mendes, 21, was photographed cupping Cabello’s face as the two shared a steamy makeout session.

For their night on the town, the duo kept it casual with Mendes wearing a white T-shirt while Cabello, 22, opted for a black tank-top, camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello The Image Direct

Their date night in Montreal comes a little over a week after the pair were last spotted in New York on a romantic outing, that included meeting up with Mendes’ parents.

Though they’ve been showing PDA in recent weeks — including on Mendes’ 21st birthday on Aug. 8 — the pair have yet to confirm their relationship.

Rumors of their romance began to fly following the debut of their steamy music video for “Señorita” in late June. The singers have been friends for years and also collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Gotham/GC Images

After being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands and spending the Fourth of July together, things seemed to heat up when they were seen kissing in San Francisco.

While vacationing in Miami at the end of July, the singers were again spotted sharing a steamy kiss in the water.

They were later seen holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello SplashNews.com

Earlier this month, the singers celebrated Mendes’ milestone birthday by renting out a hotel near New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, which Cabello attended. They were also spotted leaving Jack’s Wife Freda bistro in New York City.

One day after Mendes’ birthday, Cabello shared a sweet tribute to the “In My Blood” singer on Instagram and even dropped the L-word.

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! ❤️,” Cabello wrote alongside a polaroid, which showed Mendes sweetly fixing her hair.

In a recent interview with Variety, Cabello talked about collaborating with Mendes on “Señorita,” saying, “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

In addition, the former Fifth Harmony member discussed her upcoming album and revealed she wrote it while she was “falling in love” — seemingly referring to her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, whom she split from in June after more than a year of dating.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” Cabello said. “I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in [the] present moment.”