Camila Cabello Jokes She and Shawn Mendes Will Accept Grammy Award in Their Underwear

Camila Cabello has an unconventional acceptance plan ready should she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes win a Grammy award this weekend.

The “Living Proof” singer — who is nominated and set to perform at the awards show Sunday — spoke with Radio.com Wednesday, where she disclosed her interesting outfit idea if she takes home the award with Mendes.

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise,” the 22-year-old teased, referencing the musical duo’s Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.

At the 59th Annual Grammys, artists Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph took off their pants to accept their award for best pop duo/group performance for their track “Stressed Out.”

As the duo stepped on stage in only their boxers, lead vocalist and keyboardist Joseph explained why they went without pants to accept their statue.

“This story it starts in Columbus, Ohio. It was a few years ago. It was before Josh and I could make money playing music. As we were watching [the Grammys], we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear,” Joseph said in his speech. “We said, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this!’ ”

Seconds later in her interview, however, Cabello revealed she was “just kidding.”

“I gotta work out before I do that,” she laughed.

Mendes, 21, and Cabello are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their hit song “Señorita.”

In November, the couple took home an American Music Award for collaboration of the year for the song.

Ahead of their win, the two put on a steamy performance of their duet, coming quite close to touching lips.

Before kicking off their performance, Taylor Swift pointed at Mendes — and he couldn’t hold back a giggle. During the performance, Swift was seen watching in awe and interacting with Billy Porter. Both were clearly expecting a kiss from the couple.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are broadcasting live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.