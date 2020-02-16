Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Dine at U.K. Restaurant on Their First Valentine's Day Together

Love is in the air for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes!

On Friday, the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple. The pair were photographed exiting The Fat Duck restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Harry Blumenthal, in Bray, Berkshire, United Kingdom.

For their date, Mendes, 21, wore an all-black ensemble, while Cabello, 22, opted for a black coat and blue dress.

The duo was first romantically linked after they dropped their steamy hit single “Señorita” in June. Following the song’s release, they were spotted together multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public.

And in October, Mendes had confirmed that the two had officially started dating on the Fourth of July.

Opening up to Rolling Stone in November, Cabello admitted that she and Mendes first had a connection way back in 2015 when they famously collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together and that they reignited that spark while writing their latest duet.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” the “Havana” singer said. “I think he did too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.”

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” Cabello continued. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing.”

“For me,” she added, “it just brought it back.”

That same month, she and Mendes got tattoos together and then Cabello dropped her third album, Romance, and paid tribute to her boyfriend in the track “Used to This” — which she introduced during an intimate show in Los Angeles.

While speaking about the track she said, “Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,’ and the song is basically about like when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird,’ ‘cause like, you’ve been my friend forever.’ “

“But I like it — and I could get used to this,” she added.