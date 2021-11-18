Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Break Up: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Mendes and Cabello made their relationship official in the summer of 2017. They announced their split in November 2021

Shawnmila is over.

On Nov. 17, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced that they had split after more than two years of dating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Let's remember their romance-filled relationship over since they met in 2014.

Fifth Harmony and Shawn Mendes open for Austin Mahone — 2014

Both Fifth Harmony and Shawn Mendes were on tour alongside Austin Mahone (whom Cabello briefly dated) in 2014.

"I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar," Cabello said during a 2019 interview for V Magazine.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

"Yeah, that was me. I didn't talk to anybody. You were the only person that talked to me," Mendes added. "Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DMs or something, there's a photo from the day we met, I think."

Mendes joked that at the time, he thought she was "crazy. Insane."

"I thought you were out of your mind. I'd be in my bus where no one could see me," Mendes said. "I'd be looking through the window and I'd see you like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels. I'd be like, she's insane. Close the window and go to sleep."

Camila and Shawn Drop Their First Collab — November 2015

Just a year after the Mahone tour, the duo dropped "I Know What You Did Last Summer" while Cabello was still in the group.

The duo wrote the song during a stop of Taylor Swift's 1989 stadium tour. (Mendes was an opener for Swift, while Cabello attended the concert with her bandmate Ally Brooke, according to Rolling Stone.)

"That was the first time we had ever really spent more than a few minutes talking to each other," Cabello told the outlet.

"We were just backstage hanging out," Mendes added. "I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song."

Cabello and Mendes released the song while she was still a member of Fifth Harmony. She'd leave the group in December 2016.

They deny dating rumors on James Corden — November 2015

While promoting their song on The Late Late Show, the two said they weren't dating.

"No," the two answered the question in unison, before saying they "haven't" made out.

"Every time I make a move, she just swerves me off," Mendes said, before Cabello said, "He friend-zones me, he calls me kid!"

The two said they're "just kidding."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mendes says the two were never 'a thing' — October 2016

In an interview with PEOPLE, Mendes was asked if the two had ever dated.

His answer was simple: "A thing? No, we weren't, actually."

He added, "We're just really close friends. She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she's one of them."

Mendes explained that he loved writing with Cabello.

"She's a f—ing great writer," he said. "Even if we just wrote for other people, I would be happy to do that because she's such a thrill to write with and work with."

Cabello is 'girlfriend material,' says Mendes — December 2017

Two years after "IKWYDLS," Mendes called Cabello "girlfriend material" but admitted the two were "just really good friends."

"She has the best sense of humor and she's probably - other than me - the most determined person I've ever met... The next guy that finds her should 'wife' her up," he told The New Paper.

He added, "We're just really good friends but I love her. She's one of my best friends."

'Proud of you and love you,' writes Cabello after Mendes' Rolling Stone cover — November 2018

After Mendes landed the cover of Rolling Stone, Cabello had some sweet words for her friend.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Credit: John Shearer/Getty

"Cover of rolling stone !!!!" Cabello wrote. "Big deal Shawnito- proud of you and love you."

Just months before, Mendes had gone on Beats Radio 1, where he said Cabello was his "favorite person in the whole world."

He added at the time, "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects. She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."

Posin' at the Grammys — February 2019

Both Mendes and Cabello performed at the Grammy Awards in 2019. Cabello performed "Havana" alongside Ricky Martin and J Balvin, while Mendes hit the stage for "In My Blood" with Miley Cyrus."

Backstage, the two snapped a photo together and shared it on their Instagram accounts.

"So proud of this amazing human !!!!!! seems like yesterday we were just kids singing ed sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we're kids trying not to throw up cause we're at the Grammys!!!! i love you forever," Cabello captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Mendes wrote, "Every time I'm blown away with you and your performance and love for what you do. So proud of us Camilita !! X"

Shawnmila drops 'Señorita' — June 2019

In the sizzling "Señorita" music video, Cabello and Mendes play lovers who can't seem to quit one another. Their characters — a waitress and a mysterious motorcycle rider — meet in a club and have an instant connection as they cuddle up on the dance floor. Their attraction leads them to a motel room, where they share an evening (and following morning) of passion.

With lyrics like, "They say we're just friends, but friends don't know the way you taste," some fans wondered if the longtime pals are becoming more off-screen, too.

"The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous," Cabello admitted prior to the video's release, during a live chat with fans on YouTube. "I had to drink a lot of wine!"

To promote the single, the pair posed on the cover of V Magazine. At the time, PEOPLE had confirmed that Cabello and her then-boyfriend Matthew Hussey had split.

They start dating — Summer 2019

As they promoted "Señorita," the two would be spotted multiple times sharing some PDA.

In early July, they were seen holding hands in L.A, another time holding hands on the Fourth of July and a third time passionately kissing on a beach in Cabello's native Miami.

Later that year, Mendes would tell a crowd in Australia that the two started dating on the Fourth of July.

Then came the MTV Video Music Awards, where the two sang "Señorita" during a super-steamy performance.

Quarantine, COVID and Shawnmila galore — 2020

The couple started to get much closer and openly share their affection during the pandemic as they quarantined together.

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said back in August was a time that brought them closer together.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Credit: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

He said his single "Summer of Love" was inspired by the first several months of lockdown.

"It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

"Just kind of writing about that," he said. "Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."

Mendes drops 'Wonder,' Inspired by Cabello — October 2020

Sharing the first single off his album Wonder, Cabello wrote that Mendes "crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit and his essence with the purest intentions."

"My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart," she wrote.

Later that month, Mendes would say that song's lyrics were inspired by his relationship to Cabello.

"I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that 'oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship,' " he told Radio.com.

Then, in the trailer for his In Wonder documentary, Mendes said that all his songs were about Cabello.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you,'" he said in the documentary trailer.

"She goes, 'What do you mean?'" to which he remembers responding, "They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."

New dog parents! — November 2020

In November 2020, the couple got a dog named Tarzan.

In one clip, the "Havana" songstress, 23, is seen cuddling with Tarzan in the back seat of a car as Mendes drives and captures the sweet encounter on video. In another clip, the happy couple plays around with an eager Tarzan on the ground.

"Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️," Mendes captioned the post.

Cabello clarifies they're not engaged — August 2021

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Cabello addressed rumors that she and Mendes were engaged.

Cabello originally fueled engagement speculation after she posted a TikTok last week dancing to her song "Don't Go Yet." Fans immediately honed in on her left index finger which appeared to have a diamond ring on it.

"Ooh, is this news?" the singer said after Jimmy Fallon asked about the ring. She quickly added, "No, guys!"

"He has not [proposed], and I am not engaged," the Fifth Harmony alum further clarified.

Cabello explained she doesn't always remember which hand the engagement finger is on and that it was an honest mistake.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I swear to God, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger," she told Fallon. "I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know."

During Fall 2021, Cabello walked the red carpet of her Cinderella film with Mendes and also attended The Met Gala together.

It's over — November 2021

Sharing a joint statements on their Instagram Stories, Shawnmila revealed that their relationship had ended.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."