Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Celebrate 2nd Anniversary with Romantic Caribbean Getaway

"Happy 2 years my baby," Shawn Mendes captioned a romantic PDA-filled photo as he and girlfriend Camila Cabello celebrated their second anniversary in the Caribbean

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still head-over-heels for each other two years into their relationship.

The pop music sweethearts are celebrating their second anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean, where Mendes, 22, posted a steamy photo of them kissing on the beach on Saturday. "Happy 2 years my baby," he wrote in the caption.

Cabello, 24, also shared some snapshots from the trip, which expressed their silly side as a couple. "Happy anniversary Kuko," she captioned the photos. "Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

The couple officially began dating on Independence Day in 2019, a month after they dropped their second collab, the Grammy-nominated "Señorita." Mendes and Cabello previously collaborated on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015 after meeting the year before when he and her then-group Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone.

Mendes expressed his excitement to PEOPLE before he brought his girlfriend home to Pickering, Canada, over the holidays. "I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes," he raved in December.

"I don't know why, but I just know that she is [my person]," Mendes added. "I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship ... She's really so brave and courageous in love. I'm constantly learning from her."

Cabello also gushed about their relationship in an Instagram post in November. "I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos," she wrote in the caption.

"When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you," Cabello added. "I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."

The couple might be headed to the altar if Mendes' father has anything to say about it. "My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, 'How's my daughter-in-law doing?'" he said on The Zach Sang Show in December.

