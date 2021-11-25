Camila Cabello Shares Thanksgiving Post About 'Gratitude' After Split from Shawn Mendes 

The "Havana" singer and the Canadian pop star announced their split last week after two years of dating

Camila Cabello is feeling thankful.

On Thursday, the Cinderella actress, 24, who announced her split from the Shawn Mendes, 23, last week, took to Instagram to share all the things she's grateful for this Thanksgiving holiday — starting with the many fluffy friends in her life!

"I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️," wrote the Fifth Harmony alum, sharing a short video of herself smiling on the couch, surrounded by three of her dogs. The golden-brown dog in her lap, who is licking her leg in the video, is Tarzan, the pup that she and Mendes adopted together last year.

"Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!" Cabello wrote, addressing her fans. "Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back! After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone."

She then shared one last positive message in honor of the holiday: "Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends ❤️ Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today ❤️."

Cabello and Mendes announced their break-up last Wednesday in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories after spending over two years together. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," the statement said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

The longtime friends started dating in 2019, and often shared very public moments of PDA, be it romantic walks through their neighborhood or intimate videos posted to social media. They spent the COVID-19 lockdown together in Miami.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the pop stars' relationship flourished amid the break in scheduling throughout the pandemic, but when things picked up once more, romance between the two fizzled.

"They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working," the source said.

"Things are different now, though," the insider continued. "It's more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together."

Mendes previously told Audacy Check In just how much spending quality time together during quarantine strengthened their bond, saying that he and his then-girlfriend were "so lucky" because they were "just able to relax and not work at all."

"We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful," he said. "It really brought us together."