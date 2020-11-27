The singer also spoke about the importance of being there for others

Camila Cabello Says She Is Grateful for Shawn Mendes as She Shares Heartfelt Thanksgiving Message

Feliz día de acción de gracias from Camila Cabello!

The 23-year-old singer is her fans reminding fans to be kind to one another and sharing how she lent a hand to others on Thanksgiving.

In her Thanksgiving video, which she shared to Instagram Friday, the star notes how the holiday has "such a beautiful intention behind it," besides being "rooted in a false version of history."

"The intention behind giving thanks and practicing gratitude is so important and I really felt the importance of practicing gratitude in my life over the past year," she says, before listing all of the things she is grateful for — including being alive, her family, her community and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

"I know this has been a really difficult year for people and there are families that right now are struggling to put food on the table — today and every day," she continues, adding that she donated to Feeding South Florida, which gives Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need within her community.

Detailing that Feeding America has chapters all across the United States, Cabello says that helping others is "a big part of being grateful," before she encourages those watching to donate if they have the means to do so.

"Let's help make some families happy today and put some food on their table today and be there for each other," she adds, saying that looking out for one another is "another huge lesson of this year."

In the caption of her post, the Grammy-nominated singer also included a sweet message, writing at the beginning of the caption, "You are all a blessing and I hope you get to spend today with those who remind you of that most (even virtually)."

"I know this year has been tough but we can spread joy, love, and compassion when and where we can," she added. "There are so many people in need, if you have the means, please join me in donating a little love to feed families and children facing hunger this holiday season."

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The day before Thanksgiving, Cabello shared a video of herself and a friend preparing a turkey for the holiday. She remixed the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" to "wet a— turkey."

"That's some wet a— turkey. Yeah, it's dripping, that's a wet a— turkey," she sang to the tune of the NSFW song.

"the remix: WAT," she captioned the Instagram Story.

Image zoom Camila Cabello | Credit: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Cabello's Thanksgiving celebrations came just days after she appeared on Mendes' In Wonder documentary.

"I don't think I’ll be able to write songs that really do it justice, that can really capture the feelings with her," Mendes, 22, says in the film about his love for Cabello. "When you see the moon or the stars and you just can't and it doesn't look good. And you're like 'it's not supposed to be captured.' It’s just supposed to be for us.'"

"She was always there to look out for me as a human. She's got my back and I think that's what a partner is for," Mendes added later about his girlfriend.

Earlier this month, the "Havana" singer celebrated Día de Muertos with an ofrenda for her loved ones who've passed away. On her ofrenda, Cabello had a series of framed pictures of her ancestors, as well as food, flowers, candles, and other decorations.

Several days before, on Halloween, she dressed up as Belinda, a Latina witch, wearing her chancletas and all.