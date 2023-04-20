Camila Cabello Seemingly References Her Coachella Reunion with Shawn Mendes in New Song Snippet

Camila Cabello is seemingly referencing her reunion with Shawn Mendes at Coachella last weekend in a new song snippet.

The "Havana" singer, 26, shared a preview of a new track on Instagram Wednesday, which is saved as "June Gloom" on her phone.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello croons in the seconds-long clip.

In the caption of her post, the singer wrote, "4.12 💐."

A representative for Cabello did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, videos and photos of Cabello and Mendes, 24, hanging out and kissing at the Indio, California, music festival went viral. In a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, the pair could each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

In another clip, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo watched a performance in the crowd together and shared a kiss.

Dave Benett/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

A source told PEOPLE after Cabello and Mendes were spotted at Coachella that the singers have been back in touch for at least a few months since announcing their split in November 2021.

"They have been friendly for several months and hung out," the insider said. "They always seemed to have a special connection."

Cabello and Mendes' romance began in July 2019, when they were photographed in several PDA-filled moments before making their first major public appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards that August for a performance of their duet "Señorita."

The pair then spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining together with Cabello's family in Miami, before announcing their break up.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story at the time, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

The statement continued, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn."

Cabello's song snippet marks the first piece of new music the singer has shared since the release of her third studio album, Familia, last April.