L'Oréal Paris' Women of Worth will search for its next generation of nonprofit leaders through April 30

Camila Cabello Says 'Everybody' Can Make a 'Positive Change' Using 'What We Have'

Camila Cabello is feeling inspired.

As a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, Cabello is taking part in the organization's annual philanthropic initiative, Women of Worth, aimed at spotlighting female non-profit leaders — and to the pop star, an initiative like this makes her "feel like I need to do better."

As of March 1 through April 30, anyone can nominate women who are philanthropic leaders for the chance to receive funding, mentorship and a national platform to shed light on their causes.

"It's just very inspiring to know that you don't have to have some big platform or a lot of money or a lot of fame to make a positive impact on the world," Cabello, 25, says of the initiative. "These are women that are just seeing an injustice or something that they feel like could be done better in their community, in their corner of the world and in their immediate surrounding."

Camila Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Dame Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, and Viola Davis

She continues, "I feel like that just reminds me and everybody that we can make positive change exactly where we're at with what we have."

To nominate someone, visit WomenofWorth.com, and 10 women will be chosen to receive $20,000 to fund their charitable ambitions. Since its inception in 2006, the initiative has shed light on causes ranging from addressing anti-Asian hate rhetoric to raising awareness to underreported missing persons of color and food insecurity.

To Cabello, working with an initiative such as this is a no-brainer.

"Every time I go to a Women of Worth event, I leave feeling so inspired, so empowered, and feeling like I need to do better and I need to be better," she says. "I love what they stand for. I love how much they empower women, so I'm really proud to be working with them."

Aside from her philanthropic efforts, the "Don't Go Yet" singer is also gearing up for the release of her studio album, Familia, set for release on April 8.

Of the album, Cabello says it's "definitely the most honest and unfiltered that I've been. It's all just my experiences in the past couple years. All of it is new. I haven't really experienced or said any of these things before."

Cabello also teased a Familia journal on social media last week, which she says will be a part of the deluxe album.

On social media, she shared a handwritten message with fans that read, "Thank you so much for listening to and supporting my album. This journal will give you a little BTS (in bad handwriting) of Familia."

"It's a deluxe version of the album basically that comes with a journal. I'm excited for people to see that," she says of the journal. "It was fun to go through every song and find cool little facts and tidbits that people don't know yet."

Through that writing process, Cabello details her journey with anxiety — something she says therapy helped her work through.

"Therapy was a big part of me feeling better," she says.

Cabello says she started working with a new therapist at the "beginning of the pandemic" and this was something she was always open to.

"I wanted to do anything that made me feel better. I started meditating every day. I worked with a few different therapists, and so I found one that I feel like really helps."