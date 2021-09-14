Camila Cabello Says She 'Was Burned Out' Before the Pandemic Forced Her to Pause: 'It Saved Me'

"It allowed me to recalibrate what makes me happy and what is important to me," the Cinderella actress told Hunger Magazine

Camila Cabello is reflecting on the silver lining she found amid the pandemic.

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress, 24, told Hunger Magazine, that she reexamined her approach to life, prioritizing her mental health and wellbeing during the past 18 months.

"I think I was burned out," she told the outlet. "And I feel like that necessary, forced pause [caused by the pandemic] just allowed me to look at my life differently."

"It allowed me to recalibrate what makes me happy and what is important to me," she added. "I feel like it saved me in a lot of ways."

Cabello — who has been open about her anxiety and OCD — added that managing her mental health is a "constant ebb and flow" and that she works with a therapist.

"I'm fortunate enough to choose what I say yes and no to," she said. "That's what's really important to me this time around. If it's affecting my mental health in a negative way, I'll say no and do it another way."

Cabello also revealed that there's a song on her new album Familia that discusses her struggles with anxiety.

"You know, there's one song [I've recorded for the album] where I'm talking about my mental health and anxiety without [specifically] saying it's about anxiety," she said. "But it's about what anxiety looks and feels like for me in my body and in my mind. And that wasn't something I came into the room intending to write about."

"Ricky just showed me a piece of music he had and it all came out of me," she added referring to collaborator Ricky Reed.

The pandemic has also allowed Cabello to reflect on her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

"I feel like the public and the media could almost have become a third person in our relationship," she told the outlet. "But that's not been a thing for us because Shawn and I don't even look at social media like that. Even though we know it's there, it's almost like it doesn't exist for us."

"And that's why we don't live in LA," she added. "We live in Miami or Toronto, where there's less paparazzi and that kind of attention is less of a thing."

