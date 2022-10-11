Camila Cabello is opening up about what it was like to sing her hit "Havana" with her fellow Voice coaches ahead of the show's season 22 premiere last month.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the performance shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the former Fifth Harmony member describes getting to share the stage with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend as "such an honor."

"They're such incredible artists I feel almost embarrassed that they sang my song," Cabello says with a laugh. "But it was really cool!"

Ahead of the performance, the four coaches worked together to create the arrangement for the rendition, a process which Cabello, 25, says "moved very quick."

"The rehearsal arrangement process was very loose," she says. "We did like one quick 15-minute rehearsal [during lunch], which was cool because we didn't have time to overthink things. The next day we performed it, we ran over it a few times and then we [filmed] it."

Right before they're seen taking the stage in the clip, Stefani, 53, Legend, 43, and Shelton, 46, each expresses their excitement to sing "Havana." Just as thrilled was Cabello, who says she "had so much fun" with them up on stage.

"It was so fun looking over at everybody," she says. "Honestly it felt like a huge honor."

At the end of the performance, which saw each of the coaches successfully put their own signature spin on the song, the quartet joined together in a group hug.

A first-time coach this season, Cabello told PEOPLE last month that she plans to help her artists by drawing on her own experience competing on The X Factor back in 2012.

"A lot of what I took from it that was really helpful is the psychological nerves tricks," she said. "If you look at it this way, if you reframe it this way, if you feel your body tightening up, if you loosen your jaw, that's going to make the note not come out as ... all these little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."

Though Cabello said she gets "a little bit of imposter syndrome" while coaching since she's young, she realizes she does "have something to offer."

"I want to do right by the contestants and sometimes I'm like — there's some people that are 40, they've been doing this for so long and I'm like, 'I think you should do it like this,'" she said. "But I'm like, you know what? I have been doing this for 10 years now, and I had extreme situations where it hasn't been a slow journey either. So I've had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time ... I try to just be as helpful as possible."

At the time, Cabello — who previously served as an advisor on the show — also assured fans that she's ready to take her contestants to the end.

"I don't feel pressure anymore because I am absolutely killing it," she said.

The Voice season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.